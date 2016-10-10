Meet Pramila Oct. 16

You are invited to a Meet & Greet event for Pramila Jayapal on October 16, from 4-6 PM. Pramila is a State Senator and Candidate for US Congress, WA-

07.

Organized and hosted by Toni Lysen and Dorene Carrel, it will be held at

the home of King and Toni Lysen, 12864 Shorecrest Dr. SW, Burien. Please RSVP to Toni Lysen at tlysen@comcast.net or 206-244-6611.

Contributions are appreciated, but not required. Other hosts includ

e King Lysen, Georgette Valle, Dr. Arun Jhaveri, Bill Tracy, and Jack Block, Jr.

The evening is sponsored by Drinking Liberally - Burien