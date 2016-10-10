NORTHWEST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

“ Family Concert ” - Music from Star Wars and other popular favorites

Anthony Spain, Music Director

On Friday, October 28, 2016 the NWSO presents a “Family Concert” at the Highline Performing Arts Center at 7:30pm. Children are invited to wear family friendly costumes to this family oriented concert. After the concert, children will also be invited to come up

on stage and try out instruments under the guidance of Northwest Symphony Orchestra musicians.

Musical highlights include-

Star Wars Suite- John Williams

Capriccio Espagnol- Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov

Ride of the Valkyries- Richard Wagner

World Premiere Overture- Brad Hawkins

Peer Gynt Suite #1- Edvard Grieg

Jig from St. Paul’s Suite- Gustav Holst (with students from Mount Rainier High School Orchestra)

Tickets are available by calling Brown Paper Tickets at (800)

838-3006, or you can order them online at www.brownpapertickets.com

Tickets-

Adult - $20

Senior (Over 60) - $15

Student - $15

Group Rate - $12 per person when total ticket purchase is 10 tickets or more



For more information on Northwest Symphony Orchestra, including the full concert schedule, musicians and ticket information, please visit their website at www.northwestsymphonyorchestra.org or call (206) 242-6321.