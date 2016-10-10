Keeping Track

Where area stars meet their future

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Kelemete plays on MNF

Yes, that was Evergreen graduate Senio Kelemete who had his name on his back show up for the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football this week in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Kelemete is in his fourth National Football League season as an offensive lineman.

Kela, Rangers clinch title



Chief Sealth graduate Keone Kela and the Texas Rangers clinched the American League West title this year, then added home field advantage throughout the American League playoffs with a win on Friday.

Kela has a 5-1 record coming out of the bullpen for the Rangers and 44 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched over 34 games. He has an earned run average of 6.27 in an injury and surgery shortened season.

Barnette shines with 2.09 ERA

Thomas Jefferson graduate Tony Barnette also plays for the Rangers this season and has a sparkling 2.09 earned run average over 60.1 innings in 53 games. Barnette has recorded 49 strikeouts coming out of the bullpen.

Madison starting for Cougars

Kennedy Catholic graduate Cole Madison is back as a starting offensive lineman for the Washington State Cougars, who play the Oregon Ducks this Saturday after drawing a bye last week.