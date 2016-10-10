Saints victorious in all-Lutheran battle

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

The Saints of Seattle Lutheran High School in West Seattle came from behind to beat Evergreen Lutheran of Puyallup, 44-42, in SeaTac B League football action at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma on Saturday.

Seattle Lutheran trailed the Eagles, 20-8, at the end of the first quarter and was still down by 12 at 34-22 at halftime before storming back for the win in the second half.



The Saints improved to 2-0 in league action with the win, tying them for first place with Tacoma Baptist.

Seattle Lutheran will host the same Tacoma Baptist team at 1 p.m. Saturday at West Seattle Stadium with the title likely on the line.

Evergreen Lutheran and Quilcene are tied at 1-1.

The Saints stand at 3-2 overall while Tacoma Baptist boasts a 6-0 overall record.

Quilcene, a team that Seattle Lutheran hosts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, is 4-1 overall.

Seattle Lutheran and its opponents play eight-man (Class B-8) football.