Sports Roundup

Thursday, Sept. 29
Football
Mt. Rainier 24, Kent-Meridian 18
Mount Rainier improved its overall season record to 5-0 with Thursday's victory over the Royals at French Field in Kent and now stand at 3-0 in North Puget Sound League action.
Girls soccer
Kennedy 1, Tahoma 0
The Lancers blanked the Bears in an NPSL match Thursday.
Mt. Rainier 0, Kentwood 0
Mount Rainier battled Kentwood to a scoreless tie.
Chief Sealth 6, Rainier Beach 0
The Seahawks soared past the Vikings in Thursday Metro League action.
West Seattle 2, Bainbridge 0
West Seattle was a winner against Bainbridge on Thursday.
River Ridge 4, Tyee 0
The Totems took a loss in a South Puget Sound League 2A contest Thursday.
Fife 9, Foster 0
The Bulldogs were buried by the Trojans of Fife.
White River 10, Evergreen 0
Evergreen fell against the Hornets on Thursday.
Highline 4, Renton 0
The Pirates rallied past Renton in Thursday SPSL 2A action.
Volleyball
Kennedy 3, Enumclaw 1
The Lancers posted a victory against Enumclaw in an NPSL match.
Mt. Rainier 3, Decatur 0
Mount Rainier defeated Decatur in three games in a Thursday battle.
West Seattle 3, Rainier Beach 0
West Seattle swept Rainier Beach in a three-game match.
Girls swimming
Tahoma 120, Kennedy 66
The Lancers fell to the Bears in an NPSL girls swimming meet Thursday.
Kentridge 128, Mt. Rainier 57
The Rams also took an NPSL loss.
Boys tennis
Mt. Rainier 5, Kent-Meridian 0
Mount Rainier aced the Royals this past Thursday.
Boys golf
Roosevelt 102, Chief Sealth 38
Chief Sealth was dealt a defeat on the links Thursday.
Enumclaw 96, Kennedy 69
Enumclaw handed the Lancers a loss Thursday.
Girls golf
Roosevelt 65, Chief Sealth 24
The Seahawks also fell to the Roughriders on the girls side.
Enumclaw 61, Kennedy 46
The Hornets buzzed past Kennedy Catholic in a Thursday match.
Boys cross country
Eatonville 25, Highline 34
The Pirates fell to the Cruisers in Thursday's meet.
Highline 15, Clover Park 50
Highline won decisively when compared to the Warriors.
Evergreen 26, Franklin Pierce 29
The Wolverines edged the Cardinals in Thursday action.
Fife 24, Evergreen 31
Evergreen came up short against Fife.
Girls cross country
Eatonville 18, Highline 47
Eatonville downed the Pirates in Thursday's meet.
Highline 15, Clover Park 50
Highline won over its foe from Lakewood, however.
Franklin Pierce 15, Evergreen 50
The Evergreen girls fell to Franklin Pierce Thursday.
Fife 15, Evergreen 50
Fife flew past the Wolverines on the course Thursday.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Boys tennis
Kennedy 3, Hazen 2
The Lancers outlasted the Highlanders in Wednesday's match.
Tahoma 4, Mt. Rainier 1
Mount Rainier salvaged a win against the Bears.
Foster 3, Foss 2
Foster edged out the Falcons Wednesday.
Highline 5, River Ridge 0
Highline swept all five matches against River Ridge.
Girls soccer
Overlake 5, Seattle Christian 0
Seattle Christian took a loss to the Owls Wednesday.
Boys golf
Kennedy 50, Federal Way 33
The Lancers outscored the Eagles on Wednesday.
Girls golf
Kennedy 56, Federal Way 18
Kennedy also won against Federal Way in girls action.
TJ 63, Mt. Rainier 36
Thomas Jefferson got the best of the Rams in Wednesday's match.
Volleyball
Steilacoom 3, Highline 2
Steilacoom stopped the Pirates in five Wednesday.
Eatonville 3, Tyee 0
The Totems were swept aside in three by Eatonville.
Franklin Pierce 3, Foster 0
Foster fell to Franklin Pierce in Wednesday's match.
Fife 3, Evergreen 0
Fife finished off the Wolverines in three.
Cascade Christian 3, Seattle Christian 0
The Warriors were also swept on Wednesday.
Girls swimming
Highline 120, Clover Park 34
The Pirates posted a win against the Warriors of Lakewood.
Highline 96, Franklin Pierce 64
Highline won by a closer score against the Pirates.
Highline 108, Washington 30
The Pirates also put the Patriots aside.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Girls soccer
Seattle Christian 2, Vashon Island 0
Seattle Christian scored a victory over Vashon.
Kennedy 3, Kentlake 0
Kennedy Catholic clobbered the Conquerors on Tuesday.
Mt. Rainier 2, Kent-Meridian 0
The Rams shut down the Royals.
West Seattle 7, Cleveland 0
West Seattle won big against the Eagles of Cleveland.
Garfield 4, Chief Sealth 0
Chief Sealth took a loss against the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Eatonville 5, Tyee 1
The Totems were dealt a decisive defeat Tuesday.
Fife 8, Evergreen 0
Evergreen was shut out by the Trojans.
Franklin Pierce 12, Foster 0
Foster also suffered a decisive loss Tuesday.
Steilacoom 3, Highline 0
Steilacoom stole the show against the Pirates.
Volleyball
Kennedy 3, Todd Beamer 0
The Lancers aced the Titans on Tuesday.
Auburn 3, Mt. Rainier 0
The Rams were swept by Auburn.
Garfield 3, West Seattle 2
West Seattle lost a close one against Garfield.
Chief Sealth 3, Cleveland 0
The Seahawks swept Cleveland away Tuesday.
Seattle Lutheran 3, Auburn Adventist 0
Seattle Lutheran's Saints were victorious.
Girls swimming
Kennedy 116, Hazen 70
The Lancers dunked the Highlanders in a Tuesday swimming and diving meet.
Boys tennis
Kentwood 5, Mt. Rainier 0
Mount Rainier lost all five to the Conquerors.
Girls golf
White River 84, Foster 19
White River's Hornets stung the Bulldogs with a loss.
Boys golf
White River 52, Foster 35
The Hornets also beat the Bulldog boys Tuesday.
Monday, Sept. 26
Boys tennis
Kennedy 3, Mt. Rainier 2
Kennedy Catholic put away its close by NPSL rivals in a close match Monday.
Highline 3, Eatonville 2
Highline won over the Cruisers on Monday.
Boys golf
West Seattle 132, Nathan Hale 101
West Seattle won in a high-scoring match against Nathan Hale.
Girls golf
West Seattle 47, Nathan Hale 15
The Wildcats were also winners on the girls side.
Volleyball
Clover Park 3, Highline 1
The Pirates won one against the Warriors on Monday.
Tyee 3, Renton 0
Tyee's Totems topped Renton in Monday action.
Franklin Pierce 3, Evergreen 0
Franklin Pierce's Cardinals swept Evergreen.
Lindbergh 3, Foster 2
Foster fell to Lindbergh in a five set match.
Seattle Christian 3, Vashon Island 0
Seattle Christian cruised by Vashon Island on Monday.
