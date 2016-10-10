Sports Roundup

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Thursday, Sept. 29

Football

Mt. Rainier 24, Kent-Meridian 18

Mount Rainier improved its overall season record to 5-0 with Thursday's victory over the Royals at French Field in Kent and now stand at 3-0 in North Puget Sound League action.

Girls soccer

Kennedy 1, Tahoma 0

The Lancers blanked the Bears in an NPSL match Thursday.

Mt. Rainier 0, Kentwood 0

Mount Rainier battled Kentwood to a scoreless tie.

Chief Sealth 6, Rainier Beach 0

The Seahawks soared past the Vikings in Thursday Metro League action.

West Seattle 2, Bainbridge 0

West Seattle was a winner against Bainbridge on Thursday.

River Ridge 4, Tyee 0

The Totems took a loss in a South Puget Sound League 2A contest Thursday.

Fife 9, Foster 0

The Bulldogs were buried by the Trojans of Fife.

White River 10, Evergreen 0

Evergreen fell against the Hornets on Thursday.

Highline 4, Renton 0

The Pirates rallied past Renton in Thursday SPSL 2A action.



Volleyball

Kennedy 3, Enumclaw 1

The Lancers posted a victory against Enumclaw in an NPSL match.

Mt. Rainier 3, Decatur 0

Mount Rainier defeated Decatur in three games in a Thursday battle.

West Seattle 3, Rainier Beach 0

West Seattle swept Rainier Beach in a three-game match.

Girls swimming

Tahoma 120, Kennedy 66

The Lancers fell to the Bears in an NPSL girls swimming meet Thursday.

Kentridge 128, Mt. Rainier 57

The Rams also took an NPSL loss.

Boys tennis

Mt. Rainier 5, Kent-Meridian 0

Mount Rainier aced the Royals this past Thursday.

Boys golf

Roosevelt 102, Chief Sealth 38

Chief Sealth was dealt a defeat on the links Thursday.

Enumclaw 96, Kennedy 69

Enumclaw handed the Lancers a loss Thursday.

Girls golf

Roosevelt 65, Chief Sealth 24

The Seahawks also fell to the Roughriders on the girls side.

Enumclaw 61, Kennedy 46

The Hornets buzzed past Kennedy Catholic in a Thursday match.

Boys cross country

Eatonville 25, Highline 34

The Pirates fell to the Cruisers in Thursday's meet.

Highline 15, Clover Park 50

Highline won decisively when compared to the Warriors.

Evergreen 26, Franklin Pierce 29

The Wolverines edged the Cardinals in Thursday action.

Fife 24, Evergreen 31

Evergreen came up short against Fife.

Girls cross country

Eatonville 18, Highline 47

Eatonville downed the Pirates in Thursday's meet.

Highline 15, Clover Park 50

Highline won over its foe from Lakewood, however.

Franklin Pierce 15, Evergreen 50

The Evergreen girls fell to Franklin Pierce Thursday.

Fife 15, Evergreen 50

Fife flew past the Wolverines on the course Thursday.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Boys tennis

Kennedy 3, Hazen 2

The Lancers outlasted the Highlanders in Wednesday's match.

Tahoma 4, Mt. Rainier 1

Mount Rainier salvaged a win against the Bears.

Foster 3, Foss 2

Foster edged out the Falcons Wednesday.

Highline 5, River Ridge 0

Highline swept all five matches against River Ridge.

Girls soccer

Overlake 5, Seattle Christian 0

Seattle Christian took a loss to the Owls Wednesday.

Boys golf

Kennedy 50, Federal Way 33

The Lancers outscored the Eagles on Wednesday.

Girls golf

Kennedy 56, Federal Way 18

Kennedy also won against Federal Way in girls action.

TJ 63, Mt. Rainier 36

Thomas Jefferson got the best of the Rams in Wednesday's match.

Volleyball

Steilacoom 3, Highline 2

Steilacoom stopped the Pirates in five Wednesday.

Eatonville 3, Tyee 0

The Totems were swept aside in three by Eatonville.

Franklin Pierce 3, Foster 0

Foster fell to Franklin Pierce in Wednesday's match.

Fife 3, Evergreen 0

Fife finished off the Wolverines in three.

Cascade Christian 3, Seattle Christian 0

The Warriors were also swept on Wednesday.

Girls swimming

Highline 120, Clover Park 34

The Pirates posted a win against the Warriors of Lakewood.

Highline 96, Franklin Pierce 64

Highline won by a closer score against the Pirates.

Highline 108, Washington 30

The Pirates also put the Patriots aside.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Girls soccer

Seattle Christian 2, Vashon Island 0

Seattle Christian scored a victory over Vashon.

Kennedy 3, Kentlake 0

Kennedy Catholic clobbered the Conquerors on Tuesday.

Mt. Rainier 2, Kent-Meridian 0

The Rams shut down the Royals.

West Seattle 7, Cleveland 0

West Seattle won big against the Eagles of Cleveland.

Garfield 4, Chief Sealth 0

Chief Sealth took a loss against the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Eatonville 5, Tyee 1

The Totems were dealt a decisive defeat Tuesday.

Fife 8, Evergreen 0

Evergreen was shut out by the Trojans.

Franklin Pierce 12, Foster 0

Foster also suffered a decisive loss Tuesday.

Steilacoom 3, Highline 0

Steilacoom stole the show against the Pirates.

Volleyball

Kennedy 3, Todd Beamer 0

The Lancers aced the Titans on Tuesday.

Auburn 3, Mt. Rainier 0

The Rams were swept by Auburn.

Garfield 3, West Seattle 2

West Seattle lost a close one against Garfield.

Chief Sealth 3, Cleveland 0

The Seahawks swept Cleveland away Tuesday.

Seattle Lutheran 3, Auburn Adventist 0

Seattle Lutheran's Saints were victorious.

Girls swimming

Kennedy 116, Hazen 70

The Lancers dunked the Highlanders in a Tuesday swimming and diving meet.

Boys tennis

Kentwood 5, Mt. Rainier 0

Mount Rainier lost all five to the Conquerors.

Girls golf

White River 84, Foster 19

White River's Hornets stung the Bulldogs with a loss.

Boys golf

White River 52, Foster 35

The Hornets also beat the Bulldog boys Tuesday.

Monday, Sept. 26

Boys tennis

Kennedy 3, Mt. Rainier 2

Kennedy Catholic put away its close by NPSL rivals in a close match Monday.

Highline 3, Eatonville 2

Highline won over the Cruisers on Monday.

Boys golf

West Seattle 132, Nathan Hale 101

West Seattle won in a high-scoring match against Nathan Hale.

Girls golf

West Seattle 47, Nathan Hale 15

The Wildcats were also winners on the girls side.

Volleyball

Clover Park 3, Highline 1

The Pirates won one against the Warriors on Monday.

Tyee 3, Renton 0

Tyee's Totems topped Renton in Monday action.

Franklin Pierce 3, Evergreen 0

Franklin Pierce's Cardinals swept Evergreen.

Lindbergh 3, Foster 2

Foster fell to Lindbergh in a five set match.

Seattle Christian 3, Vashon Island 0

Seattle Christian cruised by Vashon Island on Monday.