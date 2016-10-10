Sports Roundup for Oct. 3-6

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Thursday, Oct. 6

Football

Cleveland 30, Chief Sealth 13

Chief Sealth played Cleveland close in a Thursday loss.

Lindbergh 45, Foster 27

The Bulldogs came up short against Lindbergh.

Volleyball

West Seattle 3, Chief Sealth 0

West Seattle won three straight against their crosstown rivals from Chief Sealth on Thursday.

Kennedy 3, Hazen 0

The Lancers aced out the Highlanders Thursday.

Highline 3, Eatonville 1

The Pirates cruised past the Cruisers in Thursday action.

Orting 3, Tyee 0

The Totems were topped by Orting.

Foster 3, Evergreen 2

Foster edged Evergreen in five Thursday.



Girls soccer

Chief Sealth 7, Cleveland 0

Chief Sealth conquered Cleveland on Thursday.

Kennedy 1, Kent-Meridian 0

Kennedy Catholic blanked the Royals of Kent-Meridian.

Kentridge 3, Mt. Rainier 0

The Rams were shut down by the Chargers.

Evergreen 2, Washington 2

The Wolverines played the Patriots to a tie Thursday.

White River 10, Foster 0

The Hornets buzzed by the Bulldogs on Thursday.

Highline 7, Tyee 0

Highline topped Tyee in Thursday action.

Cascade Christian 3, SCS 0

Seattle Christian took a loss Thursday.

Girls golf

Bainbridge 93, West Seattle 13

West Seattle was beaten by Bainbridge.

Girls swimming

Lindbergh 103, Highline 65

Lindbergh paddled past the Pirates on Thursday.

Foss 60, Foster 26

Foster fell to Foss of Tacoma.

Boys cross country

Renton 16, Tyee 47

Renton 22, Highline 30

Renton beat both the Totems and Pirates at the same time.

Girls cross country

Renton 23, Tyee 45

Renton 24, Highline 35

The Indians were also victorious against both local teams on the girls side Thursday.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Volleyball

Kentlake 3, Mt. Rainier 2

The Rams were edged by the Falcons in Wednesday action.

SCS 3, Bellevue Christian 1

Seattle Christian scored a victory over Bellevue Christian on Wednesday.

Boys tennis

Fife 4, Foster 1

Fife finished off Foster with four wins Wednesday.

Highline 3, Steilacoom 2

Highline won a close match against the Sentinels.

Mt. Rainier 5, Kentlake 0

The Rams swept the Falcons aside.

Kennedy 3, Kentridge 2

Kennedy Catholic prevailed against Kentridge.

Boys golf

Kennedy 67, Decatur 36

The Lancers grabbed a win against the Gators.

Foss 15, Foster 5

Foster lost to Foss in a close match Wednesday.

Highline 27, Foss 15

The Pirates were victorious against Foss, however.

Girls golf

Foster 21, Foss 6

Foster prevailed against Foss on the girls side.

Auburn-Mountainview 92, Mt. Rainier 48

The Rams fell against Auburn-Mountainview.

Boys cross country

Kentwood 19, Kennedy 42

The Conquerors battled to a win over the Lancers.

Tahoma 18, Mt. Rainier 45

Kentridge 19, Mt. Rainier 43

The Rams suffered a pair of losses Wednesday.

Garfield 18, Rainier Beach 66, Seattle Prep 75, Chief Sealth 87

The Seahawks were beaten by three Metro League foes Wednesday.

Girls cross country

Kennedy 22, Kentwood 40

The Lancers fended off the Conquerors on the girls side Wednesday.

Kentridge 20, Mt. Rainier 39

Tahoma 15, Mt. Rainier 39

Mount Rainier came up short against two opponents.

Garfield 15, Seattle Prep 45, Chief Sealth 85, Rainier Beach NS

The Seahawks won against one of three Wednesday.

Holy Names 24, Nathan Hale 46, West Seattle 81, Franklin 94

West Seattle was a winner against one of three foes.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Girls soccer

West Seattle 3, Chief Sealth 1

West Seattle waltzed past their crosstown rivals Tuesday.

Kennedy 3, Hazen 1

Kennedy Catholic downed the Highlanders.

Tahoma 2, Mt. Rainier 0

The Rams were blanked by the Bears.

Orting 8, Tyee 1

Tyee took a loss against Orting Tuesday.

Highline 4, Eatonville 0

The Pirates shut down Eatonville in Tuesday action.

Foster 2, Evergreen 1

Evergreen was edged by the Bulldogs.

SCS 2, Bellevue Christian 1

The Warriors were winners on Tuesday.

Volleyball

Fife 3, Foster 1

Foster fell in four against Fife.

West Seattle 3, Franklin 1

The Wildcats beat the Quakers on Tuesday.

Ballard 3, Chief Sealth 0

The Seahawks were swept by Ballard.

Kentwood 3, Kennedy 2

The Lancers lost a close match Tuesday.

Kent-Meridian 3, Mt. Rainier 0

Mount Rainier was topped by the Royals.

River Ridge 3, Tyee 0

River Ridge routed the Totems on Tuesday.

Highline 3, Renton 0

Highline swept Renton in three.

White River 3, Evergreen 0

Evergreen lost in three to the Hornets.

Seattle Lutheran 3, Pope John Paul II 0

The Saints were victorious Tuesday.

Girls swimming

Mt. Rainier 120, Hazen 63

The Rams splashed to a win Tuesday.

Renton 88, Foster 14

Foster fell to the Indians on Tuesday.

Highline 96, Eatonville 72

The Pirates won a close meet against the Cruisers.

Eatonville 131, Evergreen 0

Evergreen came up empty against Eatonville.

Eatonville 127, Tyee 6

Eatonville also won big against the Totems.

Boys golf

Auburn-Mountainview 76, Mt. Rainier 69

Auburn-Mountainview edged the Rams Tuesday.

Washington 24, Foster 5

Foster lost a low-scoring match.

Girls golf

Foster 22, Washington 18

The Bulldogs won in girls action Tuesday.

Monday, Oct. 3

Girls golf

West Seattle 45, Chief Sealth 15

The Wildcats won against the Seahawks on Monday.

Boys golf

West Seattle 119, Chief Sealth 41

West Seattle also won on the boys side Monday.

Boys tennis

Kennedy 3, Tahoma 1

The Lancers bested the Bears last Monday.

Mt. Rainier 3, Hazen 2

The Rams took three of five against the Highlanders.

Washington 3, Foster 2

Foster was edged by Washington on Monday.