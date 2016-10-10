Sports Roundup for Oct. 7-8

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Saturday, Oct. 8

Football

Kennedy 34, Kent-Meridian 21

The Lancers trampled the Royals of Kent-Meridian underfoot in a North Puget Sound League football clash Saturday.

Kennedy improved to 4-2 on the year.

Girls soccer

Charles Wright 5, SCS 0

The Warriors were blanked by Charles Wright in Saturday action.



Friday, Oct. 7

Football

Highline 22, Clover Park 14

Highline scored its second victory of the season Friday, beating the Warriors of Lakewood to improve to 2-4.

Kentwood 34, Mt. Rainier 0

The Rams tasted defeat for the first time this season, falling to 5-1 on the year with Friday's loss to the perennially powerful Conquerors.

Liberty 63, West Seattle 27

The Wildcats fell to 4-2 overall with Friday's non-league loss.

Franklin Pierce 71, Evergreen 12

Danny Martinez scored on a 26-yard run and Mo Vea on a 34-yard run in Friday's Wolverines loss at Franklin Pierce.

Girls swimming

Garfield 120, West Seattle 68

Garfield 120, Chief Sealth 60

The Bulldogs got the best of both West Seattle and Chief Sealth in Friday Metro League action.

Gig Harbor 134, Mt. Rainier 54

The Tides came away with the victory against the Rams Friday.

Volleyball

Providence Christian 3, Seattle Lutheran 1

The Saints took a loss to Providence Christian in Friday action.

Boys tennis

Kennedy 4, Kentlake 1

Kennedy Catholic downed the Falcons in a Friday match.

Kentridge 3, Mt. Rainier 2

Mount Rainier was topped by the Chargers in a close battle Friday.

Highline 5, Clover Park 0

The Pirates swept the Warriors aside Friday.

Girls golf

Seattle Prep 100, West Seattle 16

West Seattle was outscored by Seattle Prep on Friday.

Boys golf

Seattle Prep 142, West Seattle 123

The Wildcats lost in a high-scoring match Friday.