Break-in at Tukwila mosque

Report from Tukwila Police

On 10/11/16 at 0246hrs Tukwila Police officers arrived at the Abu Bakr Mosque in response to a commercial alarm. Officers arrived to find a broken window and observed a subject running away from the building. An extensive K9 search of the area for the suspect was unsuccessful. Upon searching the mosque, a subject was contacted still hiding inside and was taken into custody without incident. Both suspects are African American teenagers whose sole motive appeared to be of theft and a material nature. We have no reason to believe that this is any kind of hate crime or biased based incident at this time.