DR. WALTER R. PATTERSON

Dr. Walter R. Patterson, a Burien dentist for over 50 years, passed away in the early morning hours of August 25, 2016 at age 87. Dad was preceded in death by the love of his life, our mom Mary. He graduated from the University of Washington’s School of Dentistry. He was our hero and we miss him deeply. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth; sons Tyler (Stacy) and Walt, Jr. (Susan); and grandchildren Katie (Justin), Ken, Aidan, and Samantha. For those who would like to write recollections of Walt please visit his online obituary at www.bonneywatson.com.

