Local group looking for people passionate about the Arts

from Burien Arts

New to the Highline area and wanting to feel more connected to your new home? A long-time resident wishing to get more involved in your community?

Maybe advancing the Arts in Burien and the Greater Highline area could become your passion.

If so, the Burien Arts Association welcomes you!

We want to inform you and other arts supporters and advocates in the community about what we're doing. We'd like to showcase some of the good work Burien Arts does. And we want to know more about you and offer some ways, large and small, that you can become involved.



Just email burienarts@gmail.com or call 206-244-7808. Or connect via our Facebook page.

Want to know a little bit more about us?

* We’ve been around since the 1960s. We started Burien’s annual Wild Strawberry Festival and still serve mouthwatering strawberry shortcake every June at the festival.

* Discover Burien just named us as the city’s top charity.

* We operate a non-profit fine-arts gallery in Olde Burien.

* We also host free summertime Shakespeare in Dottie Harper Park, Vision 20/20 Art Gala, Highline Classic Jazz Festival, face painting at local festivals, student and adult workshops, speakers’ series, life drawing sessions, and poetry readings.

We’d love to tell you more about Burien Arts and hear your ideas. Please let us hear from you!