Personal physician to the Dalai Lama to speak at local senior living community

Renowned Physician Dr. Barry Kerzin to Speak with Area Seniors About Aging Gracefully

On Thursday, Oct. 13, Judson Park’s College of Intellectual Inspiration will host Dr. Barry Kerzin, a former professor at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine, and current personal physician to His Holiness the 14thDalai Lama.

Dr. Kerzin travels the globe each year, treating patients and spreading the message that happiness can truly affect overall health.

“Aging successfully is something we all strive for, particularly at Judson Park where residents actively pursue the growth of mind, body and spirit,” said Nikole Jay, executive director at Judson Park. “As a Western-trained physician and practicing Buddhist monk, Dr. Kerzin offers a unique perspective on aging and overall well-being that I know will challenge and enlighten our audience.”

Judson Park’s College of Intellectual Inspiration receives funding through contributions from an anonymous donor, and the College curriculum is designed by a resident advisory committee who identifies areas of growth, interest and sources opportunities to meet these desires.

“In the past, the College has organized classes on a range of topics – science, history, arts, culture, technology, religion – but in recent months, feedback from residents focused on more spiritual growth opportunities from a holistic perspective,” said Jay. “With Dr. Kerzin scheduled to speak at the University of Washington’s Tacoma campus later this month, and the College maintaining a close relationship with the university, they were able to organize this special event.”

In addition to Judson Park residents, Jay said they’ll extend the invitation to the larger community to include some local senior centers, churches and Huntington Park, a Des Moines-based 55-plus active older adult community.

“We recognize this is bigger than just Judson Park, and one of the College’s goals is to engage and contribute to the world beyond our campus,” said Jay. “This is an opportunity we’d like to share with our friends and neighbors in South King County, and I certainly hope people are able to take advantage of it.”

Dr. Kerzin will speak at Judson Park’s Chapel on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m.