PHYLLIS HJALMER

Phyllis Hjalmer went to be with her Savior October 14, 2016. She was the beloved wife of Wes Hjalmer, loving mother of Terri (Gary) Frashefski and Lynn (Jerry) Strom, devoted sister of Lois Simundson and loving grandmother of Tonja (Jef) Reischl, Bryan (Paige) Reischl, Jonathan (Katherine) Reischl, Jeralyn (Jeremy) Twombly, and Kyle (Shannon) Strom. She is also survived by 10 amazing great grandchildren. Phyllis will always be remembered for her love of family, friends and church. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 14, 2016 at 1:30 pm at Grace Lutheran Church in Des Moines, WA. Published in the Highline Times and West Seattle Herald sections of the Westside Weekly, October 14, 2016