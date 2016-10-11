Sportswatch for the week of Oct. 12-18

Sports events worth keeping an eye on

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

High schools

Football

Mount Rainier will pay a 7 p.m. visit to Kentridge at French Field this Thursday.

Friday at the same time is the annual Huling Bowl game between West Seattle and Chief Sealth at the Southwest Athletic Complex, while Evergreen will be playing a home game against Fife at Highline Memorial.

Also at 7 p.m. Friday, Foster will be playing at home against Franklin Pierce as Kennedy Catholic travels to Tahoma and Highline to Steilacoom.

Seattle Lutheran hosts Tacoma Baptist at 1 p.m. Saturday at West Seattle Stadium in a showdown for the SeaTac B League lead.



Volleyball

Mount Rainier hosts Kennedy Catholic for a 7:15 p.m. match this Wednesday, then the Lancers come home to face Kentridge at the same time Tuesday as the Rams travel to Kentwood.

West Seattle is at home playing Ingraham in a 7 p.m. match Thursday as Chief Sealth goes to Franklin, and at the same time Tuesday West Seattle is home against Nathan Hale as Chief Sealth travels to Roosevelt.

Foster entertains Washington at 7 p.m. Thursday as Evergreen entertains Foss, then at the same time Monday Foster is at Foss and Evergreen at Lindbergh.

Highline hosts Orting and Tyee travels to Clover Park at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and both teams are at home at the same time Monday. The Pirates host River Ridge at Tyee gets a visit from Steilacoom.

Seattle Christian, meanwhile, is at home playing Vashon Island at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday before going to Cascade Christian at the same time Monday.

Seattle Lutheran gets a 6 pm. visit from Puget Sound Adventist on Wednesday before entertaining Northwest Yeshiva at the same time Thursday and hosting Christian Faith on Monday.

Girls soccer

Mount Rainier entertains Kennedy Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Highline Memorial and Tuesday the Lancers of JFK are at home at Starfire playing Kentridge. Mount Rainier goes to Hazen at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

West Seattle hosts Garfield at 4 p.m. Thursday at Hundley as Chief Sealth travels to Franklin, then Chief Sealth hosts West Seattle at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Southwest Athletic Complex.

West Seattle hosts Cleveland and Chief Sealth goes to Garfield at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Evergreen hosts Lindbergh at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Valley Ridge as Foster travels to Foss, then at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Foster is at Lindbergh with Evergreen visiting Franklin Pierce at 7 p.m.

Highline is at River Ridge at 5 p.m. Thursday and Tyee at Steilacoom at 7 p.m.

Tuesday's schedule has Tyee at home at Valley Ridge facing Renton at 3:30 p.m. and Clover Park at Highline at 7:30 p.m.

Seattle Christian visits Vashon Island at 6 p.m. Thursday and entertains Lakeside at 1 p.m. Saturday at Valley Ridge before going to Charles Wright at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Pros

Seahawks

Seattle returns to action after its bye week this coming Sunday, playing host to the Atlanta Falcons in a 1:25 p.m. game at CenturyLink Field.

Channel 13 will televise the action live.

Sounders

Seattle hosts Houston for a 7:30 p.m. match at CenturyLink Field this Wednesday before going to Dallas for 4 p.m. action Sunday.

Both games can be seen on JOEtv.

Thunderbirds

Seattle will be at home at the Showare Center in Kent for 7:35 p.m. Canadian Hockey League action against Prince George on Friday.

The Thunderbirds visit Everett at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Colleges

Cougar football

Washington State University, which is fresh off a big win at Stanford, will host UCLA for 7:30 p.m. action in Pullman this coming Saturday.

Husky football

The undefeated University of Washington team drew a bye for this week and will return to action with a home game against Oregon State University on Saturday, Oct. 22.