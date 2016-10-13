Living with MS
Free community event
A free event will be held on Saturday, October 15th for the MS Community at the Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center in Seattle. Attendees will hear from leading healthcare providers, nurses, patients and care partners about the importance of making treatment decisions and open communications.
· More information can be found on the event website at www.moreaboutmstreatment.com.
· Free parking and lunch will be offered at the event
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.