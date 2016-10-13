Living with MS

Free community event

A free event will be held on Saturday, October 15th for the MS Community at the Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center in Seattle. Attendees will hear from leading healthcare providers, nurses, patients and care partners about the importance of making treatment decisions and open communications.

· More information can be found on the event website at www.moreaboutmstreatment.com.

· Free parking and lunch will be offered at the event