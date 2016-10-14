Seattle City Light

A power outage affecting 3970 customers began at 9:42am on Oct. 14.

Power outage hits for nearly 4000 from Burien to near South Park

High winds on Friday knocked out power for nearly 4000 Seattle City Light customers in an area stretching from Burien to close to South Park. The outage began at 9:42am.

The southern edge of the outage is from 149th near Seahurst Park then along SW 144th PL extending east to 1st Ave. South in Burien then crossing Highway 509 near South 136th and then north in a swath and pockets up to near South Park.

City Light estimates restoration around 1pm.



If you have power or are using a mobile device you can check the City Light system status (though the results reported on the page are sometimes delayed) here

