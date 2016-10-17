Stolen van sighted at transfer station

Officials concerned about drums of liquid inside

Today at 1:55 PM, a stolen commercial box van was sighted in Kent by an employee of the company that owned it. She called police and followed it as it was driven to the Bow Lake Transfer station. Tukwila Police officers found the van at the transfer station and detained the driver. When officers opened the back, they saw several drums in the back. The officers weren’t sure what was in the drums but were concerned they could contain something hazardous. The Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team responded and checked the drums. Nothing immediately hazardous was found and officers are still investigating. We do not know when the transfer station will reopen.

Sgt. Mike Murphy

Tukwila Police Department

Professional Standards Unit

