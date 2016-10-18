LETTER: Could White Center send someone?

To the editor:

I don't think it's any mystery at all concerning the chaos at Burien City Hall; people get elected to some position or other and immediately they are now "Important People". Mayor? Council-Persons? City Engineer etc.? They're in power and control. It just goes to their head. And don't forget, they ALWAYS know what's best and you don't. But really, my question is what's going on with the small "burgs", Burien, SeaTac, Tukwila, Federal Way...have I left any offending city out that scandal has hit? White Center (not a city) may have its' problems but you don't hear about things that are going on in Burien or SeaTac or Tukwila happening there. Maybe White Center could send someone down to Burien City Hall and give some seminars about doing "Good Government".

Richard B. Ellenberger

Normandy Park