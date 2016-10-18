There’s something about Mary E. Diederichs – Burien actress has what it takes to shine on and off stage

By Lindsay Peyton

Burien resident Mary E. Diederichs has her sights set on Hollywood – and she has hit her stride, moving toward her dream.

A woman of multiple talents, Diederichs has been steadily establishing herself in Seattle’s performing arts and film scene.

She splits her time between filming television commercials, teaching dance and voice lessons, doing voiceovers, working on movie sets and leading corporate team-building exercises. In her free time, she is writing a script for a television show.

“I get to go all over the place, and I find it fascinating,” shesaid. “I really love what I do. I have a good time.”

Diederichs remembers watching Cher on television as a kid growing up in Shoreline and thinking, “I want that job.”

“I started out as a dancer, but even as a kid, my vision was to be a general entertainer, like Shirley McLaine, who could dance, sing and act,” she said.

Diederichs vividly remembers seeing her first ballet. The dance was broadcasted on PBS – and her mother was sitting behind her.

“I literally pointed to the TV and said, ‘Mom, I want to do that,’” Diederichs recalled.

She began taking lessons at age 7 and before long moved into advanced classes. Then, she started teaching at the studio.

When Diederichs went to the University of Washington, she studied English, started writing and published some of her poetry. The focus on voice in her writing helped her refine her own behind the microphone. She began singing professionally.

Between 2002 and 2008, Diederichs built a career, teaching and performing as both a dancer and singer.

The economic recession, however, halted her forward momentum.

Instead of being daunted by her dwindling work options, Diederichs decided to take a chance on another interest.

“I wanted to act,” she said. “And six months later I was in a movie. People say it’s really hard to break into acting. It turned out that it wasn’t.”

She never studied formally, because she felt like her work dancing, singing, teaching and writing prepared her for acting.

“I just launched myself out there,” she said. “I’m insanely tenacious about what I want. I’m not afraid of the rough road along the way. There are gifts on that road. You build experience and self-confidence. What I don’t get is being afraid to try.”

Her courage landed her parts – including a starring role as Brenda Nicholas in Investigation Discovery Channel’s series “Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen.”

“It’s really amazing to have been this little girl and to watch a movie and think I can do that,” she said. “I kept moving forward toward my goals through the down times, through feast and famine. So many people dream about it but don’t do it and never even try. I’m super grateful that I’m actually doing it.”

Matthew McMillen, a Kent-based actor, has starred alongside Diederichs.

“Her demeanor is very positive,” he said. “She’s energetic, polite and easy to get along with. I’d definitely work with her again.”

McMillen said Diederichs is a true professional on set. “She takes direction very well,” he said. “She’s someone who actually listens and who asks questions – and that’s what helps an actor and director work well together.”

Diederichs said her dream of taking her talents to LA seems to be the logical next step.

“I just have a need to see how far I can go,” she said. “I just want to see. I’m getting traction here. The projects just keep getting better. I feel like I owe it to myself to see where it goes.”

She said work ethic is the key to her success so far. “I show up early, complain only when absolutely necessary and really want to be part of the project,” she said. “I throw my hat in the ring.”

Diederichs wants to continue to share what she’s learned along the way with her students.

“You just can’t compare with experiential knowledge that an actual entertainer has,” she said. “It’s been really important to me to build my knowledge, build my skill set and then share it. I relish the opportunity to give.”

And Diederichs is grateful for the somewhat circuitous path that brought her where she is today.

“Life isn’t supposed to be easy,” she said. “I learn the most when I’m struggling. I don’t like that, but it’s true, The idea that life is supposed to be this easy ride, it’s not really even that interesting.”