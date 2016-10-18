Home invasion

Kicked out but comes back

A student formally trespassed at a school on 5th Ave. S.W. after being expelled on Sept. 27.

Someone kicked in the rear door of an apartment on 9th Place S.W. Sept. 29. Police were called and dispatched just before 10 a.m. for an assault with a rifle and possible residential burglary (home invasion). Before arrival, the police were told it was no longer in progress and the suspects were gone.

Fight over texts

A couple got into a fight over text messages with an ex-girlfriend. The couple fought each other and both left visible marks. One of the duo was booked in King County Jail for assault and the into SCORE for a warrant. The fight took place at a resident on 24th Place S.W.



Fraud

A victim living on19th Ave. S.W. sent money via credit card to someone pretending to be working for an unknown company overseas.

Weed theft

A suspect walked into The Pot Shop on 1st Ave. S. and took two small bags of marijuana, then ran out the front door and jumped into a car that was waiting outside. He did not pay for the weed. The incident took place Oct. 4 at 7:22 p.m.

Residential burglary

A woman reported that when she returned home the morning of Oct. 1 she found the rear door of her home forced open. She found that items were missing from her bedroom.Her mattress had been turned over as well as mattresses in two other rooms. Nothing was taken from the other rooms. Entry was gained through a pried open back door.

Stole solar panels

A woman reported that a friend of her boyfriend stole solar panels from her tent behind a storage unit on Des Moines Way S. on Oct. 3.

Hit and walk

A subject was arrested after fleeing in a vehicle from a traffic stop when he walked away from the scene of a collision Oct. 7. He was charged with Attempting to Elude.

Out to get him

A complainant at a gas station on 1Ave. S. near Five Corners told officers he was hearing voices and believes there is a conspiracy to kill him. He believes family, friends and neighbors are conspiring against him.

Too drunk

A man was too drunk to care for himself after visiting a restaurant on Ambaum Blvd Oct. 3. Police were called at 1:30 p.m.

Broken car window

A suspect broke out the left rear wind of a victim's car and took the temporary paper license from inside the rear window Sept. 27.

Passed out

A man was found passed out and lying face-up in the parking stall on the south side of the 76 station on 1st Ave. S.Sept 30 at 12:55. After several tries and an earlobe stimulation, he was awakened. Next to him were four empty malt liquor cans which it believed he had consumed. He was arrested on a criminal warrant, felony.

Refer taken

At the Eagle Apartments on 16th Ave. S.W. a victim reported that a tenant at the apartment complex she owns for the last three years had moved out and taken the refrigerator which belongs to the victim.

Unregistered gun

After a vehicle was stopped for suspicious activity on 6th Ave. S.W. at 23:36 p.m. Oct. 9, the driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant. An unregistered gun was seized.