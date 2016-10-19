Annual Medicaire Enrollment Period Began October 15th

Information from Humana

This fall, as Americans make their choices in a host of local, state and national elections, including 2016 presidential, gubernatorial and congressional races, seniors and those eligible for Medicare in Seattle must pay special attention to the decisions they face during another important election—the Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP). During this year’s Medicare AEP, which lasts from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, it’s important for people with Medicare to understand that the choice they make can affect their health throughout 2017. As with any major decision, thoughtful research will go a long way toward making the best care coverage choice that maximizes value based on individual health needs.



Medicare Advantage plans are steadily gaining popularity. Compared to Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans often include lower copays, lower or no deductibles, and zero or low monthly plan premiums—although you must continue to pay your Part B premiums. Some of these plans offer additional features designed to meet members’ needs, such as dental, hearing and vision coverage, a nurse advice line and fitness programs. Humana is including a hearing aid benefit on certain Medicare Advantage plans offered for the 2017 plan year in Washington state. The benefit allows for one annual routine hearing exam at no cost to the member and introduces a copayment for hearing aids, simplifying the cost. Original Medicare covers diagnostic hearing exams if a patient’s health care provider orders the test to see if medical treatment is needed. Otherwise, original Medicare does not cover hearing exams, hearing aids, or exams to fit hearing aids.

Washington state Medicare beneficiaries who are interested in the hearing aid benefit should visit www.Humana-Medicare.com to research these plans and learn more about this and other plan benefits.

