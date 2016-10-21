Tamara Chakos, HighlineTimes and Teanna Gentry, Hot Feet Fitness, were among the guests at the Highline Schools Foundation Oktoberfest dinner and fundraiser Oct. 13.

Highline Schools Foundation for Excellence Oktoberfest fundraiser was held Oct. 14

Monty Penney and Praju Tuladhar, one of the major sponsor this year, provided massage stations for guests.

Multiple community sponsors included major contributors like Alaska Airlines and the Museum of Flight

Ashley Fosberg, Executive Director, Highline Schools Foundation was MC for many of the door prize giveaways and was instrumental in this years success.

Funds from Oktoberfest directly benefit the foundation's Excel Grant program, which funds immediate classroom needs for teachers. All excel grant funds are distributed by the end of November.

Oktoberfest also directly funds: sports participation fees for students in need, early learning resources for our community, high school career awareness programs, and urgent needs like food, clothing, and transportation for the most vulnerable students—among many other student needs and our district’s priorities.