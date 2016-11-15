Imane Jeaouani

Village Green Retirement Campus Caregiver Named Assisted Living Caregiver of the Year

Imane Jeaouani, Resident Care Liaison at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way, has been named Assisted Living Caregiver of the Year.

Jeaouani received the honor at the First Annual Caregiver of the Year Awards sponsored by the South End Coalition November 7 at the Kent Senior Activity Center.

“Imane exemplifies excellence in caregiving,” said Tasha Griffin, Village Green’s Director of Resident Services. “Her knowledge of seniors and their medical needs, combined with her devotion to our residents, is a huge asset to the community.”

Jeaouani’s responsibilities include supervising the Village Green caregiving staff, ensuring residents have all ordered medications, reporting resident needs to physicians, and assisting family members with questions and concerns. She has been at Village Green for over three years.

South End Coalition, a senior healthcare networking group, in cooperation with South King County healthcare professionals, recognized exemplary caregivers from nominations in assisted living, memory care, in-home care agencies, adult family homes, and skills nursing facilities.