Burien Arts transitioning to Mobile Gallery

The Board of Trustees of the Burien Arts Association is pleased to announce that its fine arts gallery is transitioning from it current presence in Olde Burien to a new and exciting Mobile Gallery.

Burien Arts Association’s free art exhibits will be displayed in different spaces around the city, beginning with our January show featuring the fine detailed drawings of Danny Brobow at the City Municipal Offices, on the third floor of the Burien Library building, 400 S.W. 152nd St.

Look for Mobile Gallery updates on the Burien Arts website.



The Burien Arts Gallery at 826 S.W. 152nd St. will close permanently at its current location on December 24. The final exhibit in December will feature a small works show with affordable art pieces perfect for holiday gift giving. Artists United, which has partnered with Burien Arts in presenting exhibits at the gallery, will also offer a small works show.

Artist’s receptions will be held Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m. at the Gallery.

Trustees noted that transitioning to a Mobile Gallery format will allow Burien Arts to allocate its funds better and concentrate more on its current and future Arts programming.

Among Burien Arts free programs are Shakespeare in the Park, student art workshops, Mobile Art Gallery, Vision 20/20 Art Party, face painting at city events, Speaker Series and monthly poetry readings.

Burien Arts also hosts the Highline Classic Jazz Festival, shortcake booth at the Burien Wild Strawberry Festival and adult art classes.

“With over 50 years of service to Burien and Highline area residents, Burien Arts Association has been dedicated to providing low-cost and even free opportunities to engage with various forms of the Arts, and to encourage our young people to explore the Arts and find the joy that comes from the creative process,” Burien Arts President Lance Haslund said. “As we embark on the next 50 years, we will endeavor to maintain the high level of quality programming you’ve come to expect, as well as expand our ArtShops programs which provide free lessons for young students, especially those who are under-served.”

Burien Arts Association was formed in the 1960s and originated the Burien Strawberry Festival.

For more information or to donate, visit the Burien Arts website or call 206-244-7808.