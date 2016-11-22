LETTER: I like your Robinson paper.
Dear Robinson family,
I really liked the Loki Fish Co. story. I always wondered how that kind of fishing worked.
I think Patrick's pictures are gorgeous.
Priggee cartoons are fun.
I just wanted you to know I like your Robinson paper.
Sincerely,
Virginia Olsen,
SeaTac
