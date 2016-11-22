Discover Burien’s “Winterfest”

Discover Burien’s annual celebration of Winterfest will be held Saturday in downtown Burien, Dec. 3rd from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This community event welcomes the holiday season with free horse-drawn carriage rides from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. thanks to sponsor Boulevard Park Place! You’ll also find a variety of kid’s crafts along the way, a holiday Bazaar at Hot Feet Fitness, as well as festive treats and specials from local businesses. It’s a wonderful opportunity to get some Holiday shopping done early, enjoy lunch, and support our local businesses who give so much to our community throughout the year. And don’t forget to get your Shop Local card punched too! Drawings are held every month with gifts and prizes from your local businesses!

For those that do not enjoy the wrapping, we’ve got that covered too! Stop by the Discover Burien office or the Burien Arts Galley from 10am to 5pm for free gift wrapping with local purchase. Show your receipt from any local business and we wrap the gifts for you.



Santa will be here again this year for free photos! Stop by 152nd and 10th Ave. in Olde Burien during Winterfest and kids can meet the jolly ol’ guy himself! A special thank you to Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Northwest Real Estate Burien for sponsoring the event and the Santa photos again this year.

For more information, please visit our website www.discoverburien.org, or call (206) 433-2882.

