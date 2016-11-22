JANET MAE PETERSON

Janet Mae Peterson, age 70, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2016 with her two loving daughters by her side.

She was born April 22, 1946 to Esther (Judy) & Otillio Casciato in Portland, Oregon. After Janet's birth Judy and Otillio divorced. Later, Judy would meet and marry Ted Johnson, the man her daughter would grow up knowing as her father.

In 1971 Janet further expanded upon her high school education by attending Seattle Central College and later Griffin Business College.



She started working at Budget Auto Wrecking in July of 1980 and continued to work there until her retirement in April of 2013.

Janet was preceded in death by: both parents, Judy and Ted; one son-in-law, Edward Chrisman-Campbell; Grandchildren Kaydee Mae Campbell & Jeffrey Alan Campbell.

Janet is survived by her two daughters, Ronda Campbell and Sheila Peterson; Grandchildren Tony Campbell & Brianna Campbell; Great-Granddaughter Kaycee Mae Campbell, and many close friends that loved her and will miss her.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the White Center Eagle's Club located at 10452 15th Ave. SW in Seattle, WA on November 26, 2016 from 5-9 p.m. Donations accepted in lieu of flowers.

Published in the Highline Times section of the Westside Weekly, November 25, 2016.