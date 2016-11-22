Save the Date-Shop Small Saturday-November 26th
Discover Burien is proud to participate again this year as a neighborhood champion for Small Business Saturday® as promoted by American Express. This year Small Business Saturday is November 26th. What is Small Business Saturday? It’s a day to celebrate and support our small businesses in Burien and all they do for our community.
When we shop local we support the businesses owned by our friends and neighbors. We contribute to the investment in our community. An article published by the American Independent Business Alliance indicates that “for every dollar we spend locally, three dollars comes back to our community”. Small Businesses are also more likely to donate to local charities, sports teams and non-profits. They, like you, are invested in our community. Small Business Saturday is our chance to thank our small businesses for all that they do for us through out each year.
The Punch Cards are back this year too; stop by the Discover Burien Office to get your card! When you make a purchase in Burien have the merchant punch or sign the card and then return the completed card to Discover Burien. Completed cards will be collected and put into a monthly drawing for gifts and prizes all generously donated by our local businesses!
Enjoy visiting your favorite local Burien businesses and start your Holiday shopping off right this season by giving back to our community. Don’t forget to take a lunch or dinner break from all that shopping as well and enjoy a meal at one of our great Burien restaurants.
Never has giving back to the community been more fun! We hope to see everyone out this Holiday season shopping small, and shopping in Burien.
