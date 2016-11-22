Tree of Lights set for Dec. 2 a Wesley Homes

Wesley Homes Foundation invites you to celebrate the holidays while honoring those you love by making a gift to our annual giving program, the Tree of LightsThe Spirit of Giving

Whether your gift is in memory or in honor of a loved one, your generous contribution will help champion the needs of older adults by providing enrichingprograms and expanding our services.

We will be honored to hang your personalized Tree of Lights ornament on a special holiday tree on our Des Moines or Lea Hill campus to be celebrated by throughout the Holiday Season. Ornaments will be placed all throughout the holiday season but honoring a loved one prior to the date of the Tree of Lightsfestivities ensures your ornament will be hung in time for the celebration.



Join the CelebrationTree_Of_Lights

Des Moines Campus

December 2nd, 6:30 p.m.

Terrace Auditorium

816 S 216th StreetDes Moines, WA 98198

Lea Hill Campus

December 1st, 7:00 p.m.

Fireside Room

32049 109th Place SEAuburn, WA 98092