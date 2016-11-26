File photo by Gwen Davis

The Port of Seattle is responding to public concerns about their plans to cut down nearly 3000 trees near SeaTac Airport.

People spoke and Port of Seattle listened: phase one of tree-cutting project will be modified

By Gwen Davis

The Port of Seattle held a commission meeting this past week, where commissioners heard passionate testimony from the public opposing it’s near 3,000 tree-cutting project.

However, the Port listened to the public outcry over the past several months about the trees, and has modified part of the plan.

Firstly, the Port will establish an “airport community ecology fund" to support projects and programs to help offset the environmental impacts. A sum of $1 million will be allocated to the fund.



"The Port of Seattle Commission passed an item which creates a fund to work closely with area communities for tree replanting and other mitigation efforts,” said Port communications officer, Brian DeRoy in an email to the Times.

Specific environmental opportunities such as tree planting and projects funded by the program will be identified through consultation and outreach to the affected communities, according to a Port motion.

“The activities will include, but not be limited to support of Des Moines Memorial Way tree replacement program, tree planting in communities, cooperation with environmental education programs in local schools, joint efforts with local non-profit organizations, and other outreach activities,” the motion stated.

Additionally, now the Port will cut 600 trees instead of 1,200 trees in phase one.

The public input furthermore “directed airport staff to have more community engagement before determining the removal and replanting approach for Port property near S. 200th St. and 10th Ave. S., where most of the tall confers are adjacent to homes,” wrote Seatac Councilmember Peter Kwon in an email release.

"All of this is the direct result of [the public’ involvement and actions,” Kwon wrote.

However, Kwon encouraged Seatac residents to continue to advocate for their trees.

"Keep in mind this is only for the first part of phase one, so there will be many more opportunities for all of us to continue to participate and weigh in with the future of the 3,000 trees.”