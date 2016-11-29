Highline Public Schools Awarded $30K to improve graduation rate

Career preparation program to launch at Mount Rainier High School

information from Highline Public Schools

Highline is one of two Washington school districts awarded $30,000 grants to support increasing graduation rates. The grant will launch a new Jobs for Washington’s Graduates (JWG) program at Mount Rainier High School. The program targets students who are not on track to complete high school or successfully transition to a job or further education. A JWG program already exists at Puget Sound Skills Center.

JWG is a nationwide program that helps students overcome barriers, find a career path, and graduate with a plan to pursue either college or a career after high school. The program supports students with an array of services including:

Counseling,

Employability skills development,

Leadership and teamwork training,

Job development,

Job placement services that will result in either a

quality career after graduation and/or enrollment in a postsecondary education and training program, and

Follow-up services after graduation.

"I am proud that our graduation rate is rising, but we remain committed to achieving our goal of graduating at least 95 percent of our students," said Superintendent Susan Enfield. "This grant will help ensure that our students graduate with a diploma that is a ticket to the future of their choice."

Highline and Federal Way Public Schools will each receive $30,000 to expand JWG programs. Half of the funding is from AT&T Aspire and half from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

State Superintendent Randy Dorn was instrumental in the creation of JWG in 2011. “The program has helped thousands of students find their path,” Dorn said. “It does that while keeping students in schools and getting diplomas. I applaud AT&T for the grant program and hope that Jobs for Washington’s Graduates continues to grow.”

