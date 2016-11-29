More than 45 pumpkin pies were served to guests at the Navos Thanksgiving event Nov. 21

Navos’ ANNUAL HOLIDAY DINNER A SUCCESS

On Tuesday, November 22, 2016, Navos, a leading community mental health provider in the Northwest, hosted a holiday dinner for clients; for many of them, who live in poverty due to their mental illness, this will be their only holiday celebration.

This is the 17th year Navos has hosted the holiday dinner, which was held at Navos’ Mental Health & Wellness Center, in Burien. The dinner was prepared and served by Navos staff members, Board of Directors, and community supporters, over 90 people worked together to host the event. Navos prepared over 600 pounds of turkey, 700 servings of potatoes and stuffing, gallons of gravy and cranberries, hundreds of rolls and over 45 pumpkin pies.

At the event, Navos also provided each guest with a basic hygiene kit that included items like shampoo, a comb, brush, toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, soap and deodorant. Helping our clients with basic hygiene items, improves their health, quality of life, and dignity. Navos also distributed warm hats and gloves, which are much needed this time of year.

