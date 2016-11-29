Youth Choruses & ChoralSounds highlight the holiday season

On December 10 & 11, two of the ensembles of Northwest Associated Arts will present their annual Christmas programs at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien.



Saturday, December 10 at 2pm, KidSounds and YouthSounds join forces for a fun-filled concert, Christmas Treats. Artistic Directors Colleen Thomas-Reitsma and Kerstin Shaffer have programmed a concert guaranteed to deliver a healthy serving of cheer that includes all the familiar and favorite musical songs of the season.



Sunday, December 11 at 2pm, ChoralSounds will present WinterLight. Artistic Director Ryan Ellis has prepared a program that celebrates the energy and beauty of the holiday season. Keith Hampton’s joyous gospel arrangement True Light is paired with favorites like Keep Your Lamps and Eric Whitacre’s stunning commission Glow, written for Disney’s World of Color: Winter Dreams. There will also be a dash of fun with a medley from Elf: The Musical and a spirited Twelve Days After Christmas, a moving performance of the Bing Crosby/David Bowie duet Little Drummer Boy and Peace on Earth, and many other choral gems.



As always, CSN and the NWAA Youth Choruses encourage families to attend with their affordable Youth Ticket Program. Parents and adults looking for a risk-free way to introduce their children to the joys of choral music can bring young guests for free. Youth under age 17 can attend for free when accompanied by a paid adult.

ChoralSounds Northwest, a Burien-based chorus of 70 men and women, celebrated its 30th Anniversary in the Spring of 2015 under the gifted baton of Artistic Director Ryan Ellis. Ellis joined CSN in 2014 through a very successful partnership with the UW Choral Conducting program and he has focused his energies on delivering polished choral performances with great success. Audiences have delighted in recent concerts showcasing CSN’s return to high-quality musicianship and family-friendly fun. ChoralSounds is a part of Northwest Associated Arts, which includes KidSounds Northwest, YouthSounds Northwest, and SilverSounds Northwest.



KidSounds & YouthSounds Northwest demonstrate Northwest Associated Arts’ commitment to providing musical education and performance opportunity for young people from grades 3 through 12 in South King County. Each year the two choruses perform together for a Christmas and a Spring mainstage concert at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien. In a time of radical funding cuts to music programs in the schools, these ensembles provide an important and life-changing opportunity for students to learn through the discipline of music. Along the way, audiences are delighted with the entertaining performances of these dedicated young singers. The goal of NWAA’s youth choruses is to foster a love of singing by engaging a wide variety of music repertoire. Proper vocal technique, theory and artistry are emphasized with an eye towards developing well-rounded young musicians.