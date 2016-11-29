Suspect strikes in front of Smokey’s

A man was attacked and robbed while standing in front of Smokey’s Char-Broiled, 12806 1st Ave. S., at 1:50 a.m. on Sun., Nov. 20. The suspect said his wallet and cell phone were stolen.

Crime of passion

A man was stabbed in the Rockery Apartment Complex, located at 447 S.W. 155th St., just after 2:20 a.m. on Sat., Nov. 19. Police believe his girlfriend was responsible for the crime.

Nothing sacred

St. Paul’s Church, located on 11620 21st Ave. S.W., was robbed at 6:41 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 19.

Easy access for robber

The robbery of a contracting business located on the 800 block of SW 142 St. was reported on 7:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The suspect entered through an unlocked gate and took property from the building, as well as multiple vehicles.

Fiddling with files

A two-car garage behind an apartment complex located on the 12400 block of Roseberg Avenue S. was burglarized. The victim reported that the crime happened sometime between the evening of Thurs., Nov. 17 and mid-day on Fri., Nov. 18. The suspects entered by cutting a padlock. The victim was a chiropractor who used the garage to store files.

Dine and Dash from Denny’s

A group of teens took off from Denny’s on 1st Avenue S. without paying for the bill at 3:20 a.m. on Thurs., Nov. 17.

Man assaulted on the street

A man was assaulted while walking down the east side of 1st Avenue S., near S. 146th, at 11 a.m. on Tues., Nov. 15. The victim said he was heading to Walgreens to purchase medicine for his children, when three suspects attacked him, beating him with their fists.

