Sportswatch for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6

Sports events worth keeping an eye on

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

High schools

Boys basketball

Chief Sealth entertains Rainier Beach for an 8:30 p.m. game Friday as West Seattle goes on the road to Nathan Hale, then Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. the Wildcats are at home facing O'Dea as the Seahawks go to Nathan Hale.

Kennedy Catholic, meanwhile, faces a 7:15 p.m. home game against Kentwood on Thursday with Mount Rainier entertaining Kent-Meridian at the same time Friday. Tuesday's schedule has Mount Rainier hosting Kentwood and Tahoma visiting Kennedy.

Evergreen visits Tyee at 7 p.m. Thursday before entertaining Foster at the same time Tuesday. Tyee hosts Seattle Christian at 9 a.m. Saturday and Tuesday the Totems host Orting as Highline entertains Eatonville.

Seattle Christian hosts Northwest at 7 p.m. this Wednesday and Highline visits the Charles Wright Academy at the same time Thursday.

Seattle Lutheran travels to Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands for a 7:15 p.m. game Friday and stays for "Tipoff Classic" tournament action Saturday.



Girls basketball

West Seattle goes to Bothell for a 7:15 p.m. Wednesday game and Foster goes to Franklin at 7 p.m.

Friday Chief Sealth hosts Rainier Beach at 7 p.m. as West Seattle travels to Nathan Hale.

Mount Rainier plays a 7:15 p.m. home game against Federal Way this Wednesday and Kennedy visits Kentwood at the same time Thursday before the Rams go to Kent-Meridian on Friday. Kennedy goes to Olympic at 4 p.m. Saturday and Kennedy gets a visit from Decatur on Monday at 7:15 p.m.

Mount Rainier is at Kentwood on Tuesday and Kennedy at Tahoma, also at 7:15 p.m.

Tyee is at Evergreen at 7 p.m. Wednesday, then Foster hosts Seattle Christian at 7 p.m. Monday. Evergreen goes to Foster at the same time Tuesday. Tyee is at Orting and Highline at Eatonville on Tuesday.

Seattle Christian is at Auburn at 7:15 p.m. this Wednesday and Highline hosts Charles Wright at 7 p.m. Thursday, with the Warriors visiting Forest Ridge at 7 p.m. Friday.

Seattle Lutheran goes to Friday Harbor for a 5:30 p.m. game Friday and stays for a tournament Saturday. The Saints visit Shoreline Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Gymnastics

Chief Sealth and Roosevelt are at West Seattle for a 7 p.m. meet Friday.

Wrestling

Chief Sealth travels to Ballard for 6:30 p.m. action Thursday along with Bainbridge and Blanchet, with West Seattle traveling to Roosevelt along with Rainier Beach at the same time.

Chief Sealth hosts a tournament including West Seattle, Evergreen, Tyee and Mount Rainier at 7 a.m. Saturday as Foster and Kennedy go to Washington for the Patriot Dome Classic.

Kennedy visits Stadium at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Boys swimming

Chief Sealth hosts Ballard and West Seattle for a 4 p.m. meet Friday.

Mount Rainier and Kennedy meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at the City of Tukwila pool, with Mount Rainier hosting Kentlake and Kennedy going to Kentwood at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls bowling

Kennedy hosts Thomas Jefferson for 3 p.m. action Thursday before visiting Federal Way at Secoma Lanes at the same time Tuesday.

Pros

Seahawks

Seattle will be seeking to right its ship again after taking a frustrating and unusual scoring 14-5 loss at Tampa Bay this past Sunday.

The Seahawks will be at home at CenturyLink Field playing Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in a 5:30 p.m. game that will be carried on Channel 5 television.

Sounders

Seattle is off until Saturday, Dec. 10 when it will play for the Major League Soccer title at 5 p.m.

The Sounders wrapped up the Western Conference championship series with a 1-0 victory Sunday in Colorado against the Rapids.

Thunderbirds

Seattle pays a 7 p.m. visit to the Kamloops Blazers on Wednesday before coming home to the Showare Center in Kent to play Kootenay at 7:35 p.m. Friday and Medicine Hat at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Stars

Tacoma's indoor soccer team goes to San Diego to play the Sockers at 7:35 p.m. Friday before going across the Mexican border to Tijuana to play Baja Atletico at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

Colleges

Husky football

The University of Washington plays Colorado for the Pac-12 championship at 6 p.m. Friday in Santa Clara, Calif.

The action will be televised on Channel 13.

Husky men's basketball

Washington goes to Texas Christian University for a 4 p.m. game Wednesday.

Husky women's basketball

Seattle Christian graduate Katie Collier and the University of Washington women will visit Grand Canyon at 6 p.m. Thursday before going to Fresno for a 2 p.m. game Sunday.

Cougar men's basketball

Washington State University entertains Utah Valley at 7 p.m. Wednesday and New Orleans at 3 p.m. Saturday in Pullman.

The Pac-12 cable television network will show both games live.

Cougar women's basketball

Montana will visit Washington State University at 7 p.m. Friday in Pullman before the Cougars go on the road to Billings, Mont. to play Montana State at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Redhawks men's basketball

Seattle University hosts Northwest University for 7 p.m. action Thursday before entertaining Eastern Washington at 1 p.m. Sunday.

women's basketball

Seattle gets a 2 p.m. visit from Presbyterian at 2 p,m. Saturday.