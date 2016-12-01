Enjoy Brass Quintet Concert of traditional Holiday music at Burien Actors Theatre Dec. 11

On Sunday, Dec. 11, enjoy the sounds of the season as Burien Actors Theatre presents a Holiday Concert with the Northwest Symphony Orchestra (NWSO) Brass Quintet—featuring internationally renowned soloist Natalie Dungey. This concert presents traditional holiday music played by the brass quintet in chamber-music style.

The NWSO Brass Quintet is drawn from the nationally acclaimed Northwest Symphony Orchestra, which has been featured on National Public Radio and NBC’s Today Show. Artists as diverse as Alice in Chains and Natalie Cole have performed with the NWSO.

Seventeen-year-old American trumpeter Natalie Dungey came to international attention through her stunning performance of the Arutunian Trumpet Concerto at the National Trumpet Competition when she was 10. Since then, she has been a featured soloist with Christopher O’Reilly on NPR’s From The Top (show #202), premiered works for trumpet and orchestra, and performed as featured soloist with orchestras and bands around the country and as far away as Japan. She performed the world premiere of Calling The Cavalry--written for her by Hollywood film composer and Grammy winner Mateo Messina (soundtrack for Juno)--with the Northwest Symphony Orchestra, of which she is a member, in Benaroya Hall.

BAT’s concert with the NWSO Brass Quintet starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs until 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 seniors and $10 students. For tickets, go to www.burienactorstheatre.org or call 206-242-5180--while tickets last. Burien Actors Theatre is located at 14501 Fourth Ave. S.W. in Burien.

ABOUT BURIEN ACTORS THEATRE

Exciting live theater has been a tradition in Burien since 1955. Incorporated in 1980, Burien Actors Theatre (BAT) has been a leading producer of quality live theater serving residents of the Seattle and south Puget Sound areas.

Burien Actors Theatre gives audiences an intriguing and invigorating theatre experience with unusual and fantastical productions they can’t get on film or see anywhere else. The company’s mission is to treat audiences to productions of the highest artistic integrity that excite, engage and involve both the local and expanding theatrical communities in the Puget Sound region.

BAT is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, operating on revenue from ticket sales, donations, grants, sponsorships and volunteers.

