LETTER: About Wesley Homes

To the editor: I find it very unfortunate that Mr. Carmignani is so uninformed. My wife and I have been at Wesley Homes Des Moines for over three years. We were informed from the beginning what was going to transpire concerning the redevelopment of the Gardens and the cottages. When we moved in we had a few other choices and chose Wesley Homes, for a number of reasons. The Gardens was our home for about 2 years before moving into the Terrace. We praise God for His leading and we have loved this place and all the people who live and work here. The wonderful leadership we have has kept us informed all along each step of the redevelopment. Some of it we have been concerned about, but this is the best retirement home in the country and we have been to many others. We trust those who lead us and we are sorry some people don't or are unwilling to do so. Move on!

Gary and Marilyn Peterson