DUANE ALLEN GOEHRING

DUANE ALLEN GOEHRING

Duane Allen Goehring passed into the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ on October 23, 2016, at Harborview Medical Center (Seattle, Washington) with his family, his fiancé Jennifer (“Jenna”) Peters, and a number of dear friends by his side.

Duane was born in Burien, Washington, on January 4, 1988, to Robert and Kim Goehring. Duane lived most of his life in DesMoines, Washington, where he graduated from Mt. Rainier High School in June 2006.He was often referred to as “Dagwood” by family.

Duane suffered a stroke during his sophomore year in high school. He developed epilepsy and underwent brain surgery during his junior year. He also subsequently developed a number of other medical conditions over the years.



Duane refused to let his many medical challenges define him. He continued to be part of the debate team and the “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution Program” in high school. He went on to obtain a B.A. degree in Communications from Western Washington University (Bellingham, Washington) in June 2010, where he was part of the debate team. After graduation he served as a technical recruiter with Oxford Global Resources (Federal Way, Washington).He was also active with the Epilepsy Foundation Northwest.

Duane enjoyed reading and studying history and political science. He also loved watching movies and football, listening to music, texting and Facebook.Duane was a gifted writer and always strived to learn, often conducting research on a multitude of topics. He had a great sense of humor and adventure, and enjoyed hanging out with his many cousins.

Duane is survived by his parents, Robert and Kim; grandmothers Margie Goehring and Jan McMillan; step-grandmother Nanette Christenson; and his many aunts, uncles and cousins. His grandfathers, Lee (“Bob”) Goehring and Lawrence (“Larry”) Christenson, and his uncle Scott Christenson, preceded Duane in death. Separate services were held on November 5th and 12th, 2016, respectively, in Colorado Springs, Colorado and in Kent, Washington. Memorial contributions may be made to Epilepsy Foundation Northwest (2311 N. 45th Street, Suite #134, Seattle, WA 98103) or to a charity of your choice.

Published in the Highline Times section of the Westside Weekly, December 9, 2016