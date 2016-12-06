Dona Ozier

Linda Isernio (Umpqua Bank) and Debra George at The Mark Restaurant last week. George has sold her restaurant to the Ramos Family, operators of La Costa in 152nd. Careful readers will notice two people reading the Highline Times in the background of this photo. And no, our photographer did not set this up…

Leaving A Mark

By Teanna Gentry

There is a big change happening in Olde Burien. If you haven't been living under a rock the past couple months, you may have noticed the subtle changes at Mark Restaurant & Bar. Debra George, co-owner and all around community maven has sold her business to the local restaurateur Ramos family. I had time to sit down and enjoy a conversation over tasty food, drinks, and a packed house with Debra Wednesday night for her going away party. Living in Burien for the past 16 months I knew that my knowledge of Debra and her impact in the community was limited, so I was happy to have time to hear her story.

Q: What made Mark Restaurant & Bar unique and a community staple?

It was important for me to have the restaurant to be part of the community, to reach out and help where we could by either donating our product or our time. We programmed the restaurant with many activities and a regular newsletter to let our supporters know what was going on.



Q: What isn't changing from what the restaurant was to what it will be now under the new ownership?

The main thing that is staying the same is the staff, which makes me very happy that the staff at Mark Restaurant and Bar will continue to have their regular job. Pretty much everything else is changing from interior to menu.

Q: Why did you want to sell the business?

I never considered myself a restaurateur and in fact always admired the people who where. When the Ramos family approached me to purchase the restaurant, I could not have asked for a more perfect restaurateur family to take this restaurant to the next level and continue for many years to come.



Q: What are your plans now?

I plan on continuing my work as the Director of CARES Animal Control and Shelter and also my work with Discover Burien as their event planner doing local community events. It is time for me to take a little "Me" time and make room for a significant other in my life.

Though it is the end of an era under Debra's watch, I know that new Co-Owner and manager, Tony Hayes along with the Ramos family, will continue to bring the amazing atmosphere, staff, and staple of mouth watering-eats to 918 S.W. 152nd.

