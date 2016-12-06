Sports Roundup

Saturday, Dec. 3

Boys basketball

Seattle Christian 67, Tyee 52

Seattle Christian scored a non-league victory over its near neighbors Saturday in the Auburn-Riverside gymnasium.

Girls basketball



Olympic 41, Kennedy 30

Olympic outlasted the Lancers in a non-league game Saturday.



Friday, Dec. 2



Girls basketball

West Seattle 79, Nathan Hale 34

The Wildcats routed the Rams to commence their Metro League season Friday.

Rainier Beach 65, Chief Sealth 48

Chief Sealth suffered a loss to the Vikings on Friday to open Metro League play.

Mt. Rainier 43, Kent-Meridian 28

Mount Rainier got its North Puget Sound League season off on the right foot by routing Kent-Meridian.

Seattle Christian 52, Forest Ridge 25

Seattle Christian topped Forest Ridge in Friday action.

Boys basketball

Nathan Hale 82, West Seattle 59

The Wildcats took a loss as the Metro League season opened Friday.

Rainier Beach 104, Chief Sealth 65

The Seahawks were outgunned by perennial power Rainier Beach in Friday's Metro League opener.

Mt. Rainier 74, Kent-Meridian 68

Mount Rainier launched out into North Puget Sound League play with a victory over the Royals.

Seattle Lutheran 59, Friday Harbor 44

Seattle Lutheran sank host Friday Harbor in Friday action in the San Juans.

Gymnastics

Roosevelt 133, West Seattle 112, Chief Sealth 110

Roosevelt carried the day in Friday's Metro League meet and West Seattle narrowly topped Chief Sealth.

Boys swimming

Ballard 122, Chief Sealth 29

Ballard 122, West Seattle 24

Ballard bested both Chief Sealth and West Seattle in Friday boys swimming action.