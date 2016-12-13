BECU

BECU has opened its first community financial center in Burien.

BECU opens first Burien neighborhood financial center

Financial center will bring convenient financial services to more than 21,000 BECU members in Burien

BECU, Washington's largest community credit union, announced today the opening of its first Neighborhood Financial Center in Burien, continuing its regional expansion. Located at 508 SW 152nd Street, the 2,256 square foot center is adjacent to Town Park and the Burien Library. BECU members will be able to use the convenient location to establish accounts, apply for loans, and perform financial transactions.

“Our move to the new location was in response to the growing needs of our members in Burien. With more than 21,000 members in the area, our previous ATM location was at capacity and we knew we had more to offer,” said Doug Marshall, BECU’s senior vice president of retail. “BECU’s focus is on serving our members, and we are thrilled to be offering an enhanced membership experience to the Burien community.”

Although this will be BECU’s first location in Burien, BECU is already an active supporter of community projects in the city tying into the credit union’s “people helping people” philosophy and focus on financial education. Most recently, BECU donated more than $20,000 to Highline Public Schools to enable students from Highline High School, Global Connections High School and the Academy of Citizenship and Empowerment to travel to the Washington State Convention Center to participate in Closing for Good, a financial reality workshop led by BECU employees.

Consistent with BECU’s operating model, the Burien location will offer an innovative “tellerless” layout, which empowers members to access their accounts in ways most convenient for them, including ATM, online banking and mobile banking. Member Consultants will be available to assist with these transactions, as well as provide one-on-one support for opening accounts and more complex services like mortgages, personal loans, auto loans, and business services.

As with BECU’s other Neighborhood Financial Centers, the new Burien location will be staffed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The center will feature two ATMs that offer 24 hour access. BECU will be one of the first tenants in the newly constructed building, which is designed for ground-level retail space with residential property above