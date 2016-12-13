Valerie Piltz
Museum of Flight educator/pilot and her canine friend preparing for takeoff.

Dec 17 Program Has Friendly Focus on Furry Fliers

Museum's "InFlight InSight" series looks at the animal rescue organization Pilots N Paws

12/13/2016 updated 3 hours ago

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2016--A presentation at the Museum of Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. is geared toward animal-loving aviators. The program will focus on the non-profit animal rescue organization, Pilots N Paws. Museum of Flight educator and pilot will talk about the all-volunteer Pilots N Paws, and how individuals can become involved in its operation. Pilots N Paws provides an environment in which volunteers can come together and arrange or schedule animal rescue flights, overnight foster care or shelter, and all other related activities.

