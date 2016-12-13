Assault by boyfriend

A woman, residing on the 4400 block of S. 166thStreet, was attacked by her long-term boyfriend at 3 a.m. on Mon., Dec. 5. He came home drunk, and they got into an argument. Then, he grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground.

Death investigation

A guest at a hotel was discovered deceased on the floor of his room, naked, by staff around noon on Mon., Dec. 5 at the Red Roof Inn, 16838 International Blvd. S. Police are investigating the cause.

Zippy’s Hamburgers burglarized

The popular spot for burgers, Zippy’s, located at 9614 14th Ave. S.W., was robbed just after midnight on Mon., Dec. 5. A suspect broke through the glass door entrance, leaving behind blood on the scene.



Brother vs. brother on S. 160thStreet

A fight between two adult brothers, residing on the 3400 block of S. 160thStreet, turned physical at 4:30 p.m. on Thurs., Dec. 1. One punched the other multiple times.

Attempted child luring

A student at Evergreen Campus was approached by a woman in a car and asked if she would like a ride. The child refused to get in the car and parents reported the attempted child luring at 8 a.m. on Thurs., Dec. 1.

Robbery on S. 172nd

A residence located on the 4300 block of S. 172nd was robbed at 11:50 a.m. on Tues., Nov. 29. The victim was missing a number of belongings and other items were staged to take for a return by suspects. Electrical wiring stolen from job site A newly constructed home, located on the 15100 block of 26th Place S., was robbed. The crime was reported at 7:30 a.m. on Mon., Nov. 28. Suspects cut into the walls to steal electrical wiring.