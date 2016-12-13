Sports Roundup for 12-9-16

By Tim Clinton

Thursday, Dec. 8

Winter sports

All Winter sports events were either postponed or cancelled because of snow.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Gymnastics

Mount Rainier

The Rams scored 159 points to win a four-team meet Wednesday, besting the 157 of Auburn-Riverside, the 137 of Decatur and the 134 of Kentridge.

Kennedy

Kennedy Catholic finished fourth in a four-team meet Wednesday with 91 points.

Kentwood and Auburn tied for first with 135 points and Todd Beamer was next with 130.



Wrestling

Highline 34, Mt. Rainier 33

It was as close of a match as you can get as Highline edged Mount Rainier in non-league action Wednesday.

Kentlake 72, Kennedy 12

The Lancers were pinned with a loss in Wednesday action.

Boys basketball

Evergreen 49, Highline 44

Evergreen rose up to score a close win over the Pirates on Wednesday.

Seattle Christian 62, Bush 37

The Warriors were winners Wednesday against Bush School.

Girls basketball

Highline 47, Evergreen 28

The Pirates buried the Wolverines in Wednesday action.

Chief Sealth 44, Nathan Hale 22

Chief Sealth doubled the score of Nathan Hale in Wednesday's win.

West Seattle 69, Holy Names 48

The Wildcats won decisively Wednesday.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Boys basketball

Kentwood 81, Mt. Rainier 66

The Rams were outgunned by the Conquerors in a North Puget Sound League battle Tuesday.

Kennedy 60, Tahoma 57

Kennedy Catholic scored a narrow win against the Bears on Tuesday.

Evergreen 70, Foster 40

The Wolverines won big Tuesday in a South Puget Sound League game.

Highline 66, Eatonville 64

Highline outdistanced the Cruisers in Tuesday action.

Tyee 70, Orting 46

The Totems towered above Orting on Tuesday.

West Seattle 57, O'Dea 46

The Wildcats rose up to knock off a perennial power Tuesday.

Nathan Hale 109, Chief Sealth 70

Seventy points were not nearly enough for Chief Sealth in Tuesday's loss.

Girls basketball

Seattle Lutheran 34, Shoreline Christian 20

The Saints scored a win in Tuesday action.

Kentwood 66, Mt. Rainier 52

The Rams fell to Kentwood in NPSL play Tuesday.

Tahoma 59, Kennedy 39

Tahoma topped the Lancers on Tuesday.

Foster 57, Evergreen 22

Foster felled Evergreen in a Tuesday SPSL game.

Eatonville 66, Highline 23

Highline was hammered by Eatonville on Tuesday.

Orting 55, Tyee 36

Orting outlasted the Totems Tuesday.

Boys swimming

Kennedy 106, Kentwood 67

Kennedy dove into the NPSL season with a win Tuesday.

Mt. Rainier 127, Kentlake 56

Mount Rainier managed a desisive win over the Falcons.

Monday, Dec. 5

Girls basketball

Seattle Christian 61, Foster 21

Seattle Christian had an easy time of it against he Lady Bulldogs Monday.

Mt. Rainier 50, Decatur 39

The Rams ralled to grab a win over the Gators.

Gymnastics

Evergreen 84, Lindbergh 70

The Wolverines won against the Eagles in Monday action.