Sportswatch for the week of Dec. 7-13
Sports events worth keeping an eye on
By Tim Clinton
SPORTS EDITORS
High schools
Boys basketball
Chief Sealth hosts Cleveland and West Seattle entertains Ingraham at 8:30 p.m. Friday, then Chief Sealth gets a visit from Seattle Lutheran at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. West Seattle is at Eastside Catholic and Chief Sealth at Ingraham.
Kennedy drops in on Kentridge for a 7:15 p.m. game Thursday and Mount Rainier goes to Kentlake at the same time Friday, with Kennedy hosting Kings at 7 p.m. Saturday at Highline. Highline plays host to Tahoma at 10:30 a.m. that day.
Tuesday Kennedy is at home playing Hazen at 7:15 p.m. as Mount Rainier travels to Kentridge.
Evergreen visits Highline at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. Evergreen is at Washington and Foster at White River. Evergreen entertains Foss and Foster hosts Washington at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Tyee visits Highline at 7 p.m. Friday and Tyee is at home against Clover Park at the same time Tuesday as Highline travels to Orting.
Seattle Christian visits Bush at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and goes to Yoncalia, Ore. at 7 p.m. Friday before going to King's Way Christian at 3 p.m. Saturday and Bellevue Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Seattle Lutheran goes to the Ron Sandwith facility in Federal Way to play Christian Faith Center at 7 p.m. Friday.
Girls basketball
West Seattle hosts Holy Names for a 7:30 p.m. game Wednesday as Chief Sealth journeys to Nathan Hale,then Friday at 7 p.m. West Seattle is home against Ingraham and Chief Sealth entertains Cleveland. Chief Sealth hosts Seattle Lutheran at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mount Rainier visits Seattle Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday as Kennedy hosts Kentridge, then Friday at 7:15 p.m. Mount Rainier is home against Kentlake before hosting Lake Washington at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tuesday's schedule has Kentridge at Mount Rainier and Kennedy at Hazen at 7:15 p.m.
Evergreen drops in on Highline for 6 p.m. action Wednesday before hosting Washington at 7 p.m. Friday as Foster entertains White River.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday Foster visits Washington as Evergreen travels to Foss.
Highline goes to Tyee at 7 p.m. Friday and Tyee visits Liberty at 6 p.m. Saturday. Highline hosts Orting at 7 p.m. Tuesday as Tyee travels to Clover Park.
Seattle Christian gets a 3 p.m. visit from Life Christian on Saturday and travels to Bellevue Christian at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Seattle Lutheran visits Christian Faith Center at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Sandwith.
Gymnastics
Mount Rainier hosts Auburn-Riverside, Decatur and Kentridge for a 7 p.m. meet Wednesday as Kennedy travels to Todd Beamer with Auburn and Kentwood.
West Seattle goes to Ballard with Holy Names and Sehome at 7 p.m. Friday and Chief Sealth goes to Ingraham at 4 p.m. along with Cleveland and Garfield in the Nathan Hale gymnasium.
Boys wrestling
Chief Sealth goes to Garfield for a 6:30 p.m. match Thursday and West Seattle will be at home at the same time against Lakeside and O'Dea.
Chief Sealth travels to Marysville-Getchell for 9 a.m. action Saturday before hosting O'Dea, Rainier and Franklin Pierce at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as West Seattle travels to Nathan Hale.
Mount Rainier is home against Highline at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday as Kennedy hosts Kentlake and Mount Rainier hosts Hazen at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Kennedy goes to Decatur for a 9:45 a.m. tournament Saturday.
Highline hosts Washington at 6 p.m. Thursday and Evergreen visits Mount Rainier's tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Highline also entertains Washington for a 6 p.m. match Thursday and goes to Centralia for a 9 a.m. tournament Saturday.
Boys swimming
Mount Rainier hosts Tahoma for a 3:30 p.m. meet Thursday and Kennedy travels to Kent-Meridian at 3:15 p.m.
The Lancers visit Hazen at 3 p.m. Tuesday and Mount Rainier hosts Kentwood at 3:30 p.m.
Evergreen, Highline and Tyee travel to Fife at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Girls bowling
Kennedy gets a 3 p.m. visit from Decatur on Thursday and visits Hazen at the same time Tuesday.
Pros
Seahawks
Fresh off a 40-7 victory over the defending NFC champion Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks travel to Green Bay for a 1:25 p.m. game against the Packers this Sunday.
The action can be seen live on Channel 13 television.
Sounders
Seattle plays for the Major League Soccer championship Saturday, playing a 5 p.m. match at Toronto that will be televised live on Channel 13.
Thunderbirds
Seattle visits the Kelowna Rockets for a 7:05 p.m. Canadian Hockey League match Wednesday before dropping in on Prince George at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Thunderbirds come home to the Showare Center in Kent to play the Spokane Chiefs at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Stars
Tacoma entertains the Ontario Fury for a 7:35 p.m. professional indoor soccer match at the Showare Center in Kent this Saturday.
Colleges
Husky football
The University of Washington advances to play the Alabama Crimson Tide in a 12 p.m. playoff in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta Saturday, Dec. 31.
The Huskies go in as the Pac-12 champions.
Cougar football
Washington State University waits until Tuesday, Dec. 27 to play the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 4 p.m. in San Diego in the Holiday Bowl.
Husky men
Washington visits Gonzaga for an 8 p.m. clash on ESPN2 before entertaining Nevada at 5 p.m. Sunday on the Pac-12 network.
Husky women
The Huskies host CSUN at 7 p.m. Wednesday before entertaining Boise State at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Cougar men
Washington State University entertains Idaho at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Palouse before getting a 3 p.m. visit from Kansas State this Saturday.
Wednesday's action can be seen on the Pac-12 network.
Cougar women
The Cougars visit Gonzaga for a game at a time to be determined Thursday.
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.