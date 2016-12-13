Sportswatch for the week of Dec. 7-13

Sports events worth keeping an eye on

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITORS

High schools

Boys basketball

Chief Sealth hosts Cleveland and West Seattle entertains Ingraham at 8:30 p.m. Friday, then Chief Sealth gets a visit from Seattle Lutheran at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. West Seattle is at Eastside Catholic and Chief Sealth at Ingraham.

Kennedy drops in on Kentridge for a 7:15 p.m. game Thursday and Mount Rainier goes to Kentlake at the same time Friday, with Kennedy hosting Kings at 7 p.m. Saturday at Highline. Highline plays host to Tahoma at 10:30 a.m. that day.

Tuesday Kennedy is at home playing Hazen at 7:15 p.m. as Mount Rainier travels to Kentridge.

Evergreen visits Highline at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m. Evergreen is at Washington and Foster at White River. Evergreen entertains Foss and Foster hosts Washington at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Tyee visits Highline at 7 p.m. Friday and Tyee is at home against Clover Park at the same time Tuesday as Highline travels to Orting.

Seattle Christian visits Bush at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and goes to Yoncalia, Ore. at 7 p.m. Friday before going to King's Way Christian at 3 p.m. Saturday and Bellevue Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Seattle Lutheran goes to the Ron Sandwith facility in Federal Way to play Christian Faith Center at 7 p.m. Friday.



Girls basketball

West Seattle hosts Holy Names for a 7:30 p.m. game Wednesday as Chief Sealth journeys to Nathan Hale,then Friday at 7 p.m. West Seattle is home against Ingraham and Chief Sealth entertains Cleveland. Chief Sealth hosts Seattle Lutheran at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mount Rainier visits Seattle Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday as Kennedy hosts Kentridge, then Friday at 7:15 p.m. Mount Rainier is home against Kentlake before hosting Lake Washington at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tuesday's schedule has Kentridge at Mount Rainier and Kennedy at Hazen at 7:15 p.m.

Evergreen drops in on Highline for 6 p.m. action Wednesday before hosting Washington at 7 p.m. Friday as Foster entertains White River.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday Foster visits Washington as Evergreen travels to Foss.

Highline goes to Tyee at 7 p.m. Friday and Tyee visits Liberty at 6 p.m. Saturday. Highline hosts Orting at 7 p.m. Tuesday as Tyee travels to Clover Park.

Seattle Christian gets a 3 p.m. visit from Life Christian on Saturday and travels to Bellevue Christian at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Seattle Lutheran visits Christian Faith Center at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Sandwith.

Gymnastics

Mount Rainier hosts Auburn-Riverside, Decatur and Kentridge for a 7 p.m. meet Wednesday as Kennedy travels to Todd Beamer with Auburn and Kentwood.

West Seattle goes to Ballard with Holy Names and Sehome at 7 p.m. Friday and Chief Sealth goes to Ingraham at 4 p.m. along with Cleveland and Garfield in the Nathan Hale gymnasium.

Boys wrestling

Chief Sealth goes to Garfield for a 6:30 p.m. match Thursday and West Seattle will be at home at the same time against Lakeside and O'Dea.

Chief Sealth travels to Marysville-Getchell for 9 a.m. action Saturday before hosting O'Dea, Rainier and Franklin Pierce at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as West Seattle travels to Nathan Hale.

Mount Rainier is home against Highline at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday as Kennedy hosts Kentlake and Mount Rainier hosts Hazen at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Kennedy goes to Decatur for a 9:45 a.m. tournament Saturday.

Highline hosts Washington at 6 p.m. Thursday and Evergreen visits Mount Rainier's tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Highline also entertains Washington for a 6 p.m. match Thursday and goes to Centralia for a 9 a.m. tournament Saturday.

Boys swimming

Mount Rainier hosts Tahoma for a 3:30 p.m. meet Thursday and Kennedy travels to Kent-Meridian at 3:15 p.m.

The Lancers visit Hazen at 3 p.m. Tuesday and Mount Rainier hosts Kentwood at 3:30 p.m.

Evergreen, Highline and Tyee travel to Fife at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Girls bowling

Kennedy gets a 3 p.m. visit from Decatur on Thursday and visits Hazen at the same time Tuesday.

Pros

Seahawks

Fresh off a 40-7 victory over the defending NFC champion Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks travel to Green Bay for a 1:25 p.m. game against the Packers this Sunday.

The action can be seen live on Channel 13 television.



Sounders

Seattle plays for the Major League Soccer championship Saturday, playing a 5 p.m. match at Toronto that will be televised live on Channel 13.

Thunderbirds

Seattle visits the Kelowna Rockets for a 7:05 p.m. Canadian Hockey League match Wednesday before dropping in on Prince George at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Thunderbirds come home to the Showare Center in Kent to play the Spokane Chiefs at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Stars

Tacoma entertains the Ontario Fury for a 7:35 p.m. professional indoor soccer match at the Showare Center in Kent this Saturday.

Colleges

Husky football

The University of Washington advances to play the Alabama Crimson Tide in a 12 p.m. playoff in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta Saturday, Dec. 31.

The Huskies go in as the Pac-12 champions.

Cougar football

Washington State University waits until Tuesday, Dec. 27 to play the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 4 p.m. in San Diego in the Holiday Bowl.

Husky men

Washington visits Gonzaga for an 8 p.m. clash on ESPN2 before entertaining Nevada at 5 p.m. Sunday on the Pac-12 network.

Husky women

The Huskies host CSUN at 7 p.m. Wednesday before entertaining Boise State at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Cougar men

Washington State University entertains Idaho at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Palouse before getting a 3 p.m. visit from Kansas State this Saturday.

Wednesday's action can be seen on the Pac-12 network.

Cougar women

The Cougars visit Gonzaga for a game at a time to be determined Thursday.