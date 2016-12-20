Give the gift of life and don't drive impaired this holiday season

Olympia – Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers and other law enforcement agencies will conduct extra DUI patrols across the state this holiday season, from December 15 to January 1. The extra patrols will target impaired drivers that are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Every December in our state, at least 40 people die in traffic crashes.

There is an increase in the number of fatal crashes involving drivers under the influence. The greatest increase involves drivers with a combination of alcohol and drugs or a combination of drugs. This number went from 78 fatalities in 2011 to 146 fatalities in 2015. That’s an increase of 68 fatalities in five years.

The Washington State Patrol continues to strive to reach our Target Zero goal of zero traffic fatalities or serious injury collisions by the year 2030. Help us reach our Target Zero goal and give the gift of life this holiday season. Buzzed, high, or drunk, if you’re impaired you’re under arrest. The Washington Traffic Safety Commission funds these patrols to increase everyone’s safety on our roads.

