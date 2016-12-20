A fight at the fiesta

At 1:44 a.m. on Sat., Dec. 10, suspects followed a customer at Fiesta Del Mar restaurant, located at 12803 Ambaum Blvd. S., into the restroom where they attacked him, punching and kicking him.

Burglary on S.W. 173rd Place



A woman residing on the 2100 block of S.W. 173rd Place was attending her husband’s funeral at 10 a.m. on Sat., Dec. 10. While she was away, someone entered and burglarized her home. Officers believe suspects entered through an unlocked back door.

Drunken push-down at Wizards Casino

A man called dispatch just after midnight on Thurs., Dec. 8 to complain about security guards at Wizards Casino, 15739 Ambaum Blvd. S., pushing him down. When officers arrived they discovered that the man was highly intoxicated and had assaulted staff. He was kicked out of the casino for the night.

Attention drivers

A man started his vehicle at 7 a.m. on Thurs., Dec. 8 to warm it up in the cold weather. While the owner was away, an unknown suspect stole the car from the parking lot, located on the 400 block of S.W. 155th. The victim had just purchased the vehicle so there were no plates.

Woman points finger at her ex in vandalism case

A woman accused her ex-boyfriend of slashing the tires of her car on Wed., Dec. 7. The vehicle was parked at her apartment complex, located on the 10000 block of S.W. 130th Street. Since there was no evidence or witness to the incident, her ex-boyfriend was not arrested.

Burglary on 4th Avenue S.W.

Police investigated a residential burglary around 6 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 6. Suspects entered the home, located on the 11700 block of 4th Avenue S.W., by breaking through the front door. The only item taken was a debit card, which was fraudulently used several times around 2 p.m.

Armed shoplifter at Andy’s Handy Mart

A shoplifter entered Andy’s Handy Mart, 150 S.W. 160th St., around 7 p.m. on Sun., Dec. 4, armed with a baseball bat and airsoft rifle.