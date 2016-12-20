Sports Roundup for 12-19-16
By Tim Clinton
SPORTS EDITOR
Saturday, Dec. 17
Boys basketball
Seattle Christian 75, Lynden Christian 66
The Warriors were winners in non-league action Saturday against Lynden Christian.
Seattle Lutheran 58, Neah Bay 52
Seattle Lutheran came away from Neah Bay with a victory Saturday.
Girls basketball
Seattle Christian 76, Lindbergh 40
Seattle Christian scored a decisive victory in Saturday's game.
Friday, Dec. 16
Boys basketball
West Seattle 65, Blanchet 33
West Seattle was a big winner in Friday Metro League action.
O'Dea 85, Chief Sealth 79
The Seahawks lost a close one to the Irish on Friday.
Foss 83, Foster 18
Foster was flattened by the Foss Falcons Friday.
Mt. Rainier 70, Hazen 39
The Rams rallied for a North Puget Sound League win Friday.
Lindbergh 83, Evergreen 77
Evergreen suffered a close South Puget Sound League loss in Friday action.
Highline 62, River Ridge 61
The Pirates slipped by River Ridge in SPSL action.
Steilacoom 68, Tyee 53
The Totems came up short against the Sentinels on Friday.
Kennedy 61, Kent-Meridian 45
Kennedy Catholic clobbered the Royals in a Friday NPSL game.
Girls basketball
Mt. Rainier 48, Hazen 44
The Lady Rams took a close win over the Highlanders on Friday.
Kennedy 46, Kent-Meridian 31
JFK posted a win over the Royals in NPSL action.
Blanchet 64, West Seattle 60
West Seattle was edged by the Braves in a Metro League game Friday.
Chief Sealth 64, Holy Names 56
Chief Sealth downed Holy Names in a Friday clash.
Steilacoom 40, Tyee 29
The Totems took a loss to the Sentinels in a Friday SPSL game.
River Ridge 64, Highline 28
River Ridge routed the Pirates on Friday.
Lindbergh 50, Evergreen 18
Lindbergh lashed out at the Wolverines in SPSL action Friday.
Boys swimming
Eastside Catholic 58, West Seattle 57
Eastside Catholic 58, Chief Sealth 54
Eastside Catholic edged out both the Wildcats and Seahawks on Friday at the Southwest Athletic Complex pool.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Boys basketball
Mt. Rainier 63, Lindbergh 57
The Rams won a close NPSL game against the Eagles on Thursday.
Girls basketball
Seattle Christian 59, Tyee 20
The Warriors handed their near neighbors a loss in Thursday non-league action.
Wrestling
Lakeside 36, West Seattle 15
West Seattle was doused by Lakeside Thursday.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Wrestling
Tahoma 84, Kennedy 0
The Lancers were swept aside by the Bears on Wednesday.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Wrestling
Nathan Hale 54, West Seattle 12
Nathan Hale knocked off the Wildcats in Tuesday action.
Boys swimming
Mt. Rainier 129, Kentwood 51
The Rams splashed to victory over the Conquerors on Tuesday.
Hazen 98, Kennedy 82
The Lancers lost a close one against the Highlanders.
Girls bowling
Kennedy 5, Hazen 0
Kennedy Catholic posted a victory over Hazen on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Foss 30, Evergreen 22
Evergreen came up short against the Falcons.
Washington 42, Foster 39
Foster fell to the Patriots in Tuesday's SPSL action.
Bellevue Christian 45, Seattle Christian 34
Bellevue Christian handed the Warriors a Nisqually League defeat.
Clover Park 39, Tyee 33
Tyee took a loss to the Warriors in an SPSL game Tuesday.
Hazen 48, Kennedy 46
Kennedy came up two points short against the Highlanders.
Kentridge 55, Mt. Rainier 20
The Chargers trampled the Lady Rams on Tuesday in an NPSL game.
Boys basketball
Clover Park 66, Tyee 57
Clover Park ruled the day against the Totems Tuesday.
Seattle Christian 66, Bellevue Christian 54
Seattle Christian scored a Nisqually League victory over Bellevue Christian.
Washington 52, Foster 51
Foster took a one-point loss in Tuesday's SPSL action.
Foss 75, Evergreen 35
The Falcons topped Evergreen in a Tuesday game.
Highline 74, Orting 50
The Pirates prevailed against Orting on Tuesday.
Chief Sealth 89, Ingraham 67
Chief Sealth won in Metro League action Tuesday.
Kennedy 72, Hazen 51
It was a good day for the Lancers against the Highlanders.
Kentridge 63, Mt. Rainier 36
Mount Rainier suffered a loss against the Chargers.
Monday, Dec. 12
Gymnastics
Evergreen 96, Tyee 82
Renton 125, Evergreen 96
Renton 125, Tyee 82
Renton won against both Evergreen and Tyee on Monday, with the Wolverines winning when compared to the Totems.
Highline 132, Lindbergh 119
Highline handed Lindbergh a defeat Monday.
West Seattle 126, Lindbergh 119
West Seattle also won against the Eagles.
