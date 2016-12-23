Calendar for the Week of December 23, 2016

Deadline for receiving Calendar items is Noon Wednesday for the following week’s Friday Times/News. Events are published based on timeliness and space available. Email submissions as soon as possible to: calendar@robinsonnews.com. Items can bae accepted from nonprofit groups and government agencies only. Others may call Dona Ozier at 206.708.1378 for inclusion in our “Out & About” advertising column.

Board Meeting

King County Water District Office

12606 1st Ave. S.

Wed. Dec. 21, 10 a.m. The Board of Commissioners of King County Water District 20 meets the first and third Wed. of each month. Public welcome. Call 206.243.3990 for more info.

New Exhibit at Burien Community Center

Burien Community Center

14700 6th Ave. S.W.

Now through Jan. The Burien Community Center presents the works of artist Robin Walker until the end of January. Robin completed an MFA at Cranbrook Academy of Art in 2010 and exhibits her work around the country. “My recent acrylic and ink paintings are a series of portraits. I interview each subject, asking them to tell me a story. Then I go on social media and appropriate elements of their profile image into the painting. The stories I’ve heard during this process have fascinated me, ranging from inspiring to highly dark and personal to the light drama of everyday human life. My goal is to create an expressive painterly version how these people are choosing to present themselves outwardly both in person and online.“ The Burien Community Center is open Mon.–Thurs., 8:30 a.m.–8 p.m., Fri. 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sat. 8 a.m.–Noon. For more info. call Burien Parks and Recreation at 206.988.3700.

Burien Arts Association Mobile Gallery Exhibit

Burien Library/City Hall

building, third floor

400 S.W. 152nd St.

Fri., Jan. 6–Feb. Artists’ Reception, Fri., Jan. 6, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Fine detailed drawings by Danny Bobrow and en plein air paintings by Alex Trapp.

Citizen Advocacy

Workshop

Saltwater UU Church

25701 14th Pl. S.

Sun., Jan. 8, 12:30–2:30 p.m. The Citizen Advocacy Workshop with Nancy Amidei is free and open to the public. Nancy Amidei is a well-known University of Washington teacher who is passionate about helping citizens become more effective advocates for whatever issue they are most passionate about. Attendees need to RSVP to payntermary@comcast.net



Highline Mini Cheer Camp

Highline High School Cafeteria

225 S. 152nd St.

Wed., Jan. 25 and Thurs., Jan. 26 from 6–7:30 p.m. Highline High School Head Cheer Coach, Trenecsia Bellinger, is hosting a winter mini cheer camp for grades K-6. There will be a Basketball Halftime show performance on Jan. 27 at Highline High School. The Cost is $25. For more info email Kelly.Colborne@highlineschools.org or call 206.631.3014.

Daystar Toastmasters

Daystar Retirement Village

2615 S.W. Barton

First and third Sat., 10–11 a.m. Come as a guest to experience the safe, supportive atmosphere in which you can grow your communication and leadership skills. Improve your ability to think-on-your-feet and become more comfortable speaking to groups. Arrive 5 to 10 minutes early for orientation. For more information visit daystarclub.toastmastersclubs.org. or call Bill at 206.932.6706.

Learn ‘ Survival’ Chinese

Highline College 2400 S. 240th St.

Register now through the end of Dec.

Ni hao! Learn the basics of Chinese for your next trip to China or to order food at a local Chinese restaurant. The class will cover topics, including Pinyin and Tones, numbers, dates and times, food, travel, and ways to learn Chinese using technology. Class will be held every Tues. and Thurs., Jan–Feb., 6:30-8 p.m. For more information visit ce.highline.edu/class_listing.php?genre=20.



Messies Anonymous

Southminster Presbyterian Church

19834 8th Ave. S.

Every Wed., 10:30 a.m.–Noon. Messies Anonymous is a free self-help group for people who have too much clutter in their home and life. Join us as we learn the way to live with dignity. Our process also works for those who are downsizing. Call Elizabeth at 206.248.2922 for more information.

Join the Burien Lions

Angelo’s Restaurant

601 S.W. 153rd St.

Every Wed., Noon–1 p.m. Join us and help reach out to those in need in our community. Come participate in our community projects helping make Burien a better place for all. On the first Wed. of each month, we hold an evening meeting; while the weather is warm—from now through September—at 6 p.m. at the 913 Restaurant in the outdoor area, 913 S.W. 152nd St. For more information call 206.433.0715.

Ping Pong For Adults

Burien Community Center

14700 6th Ave. S.W.

Every Tues. and Fri., 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Free ping pong for adults. All are welcome.

Play Bridge

Burien Community Center

14700 6th Ave. S.W.

Every Mon. and Fri., Noon–2:30 p.m. Come and play bridge. Parking available. Only a $1.00 entry charge. For more info call Brooke Rollins 206.246.3904.