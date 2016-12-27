"Life's Vicissitudes" by Danny Bobrow

New year brings new gallery at city offices

A new year brings new changes.

In the case of the Burien Arts Association, the change is converting from a storefront gallery in Olde Burien to a mobile gallery at Burien’s municipal offices on the third floor of the Burien Library/City Hall.

Beginning Friday, Jan. 6, Burien Arts will host an exhibit of fine detailed drawings by Danny Bobrow and landscape paintings by Alex Trapp at the city offices.



Meet the artists at the Opening Reception, Friday, Jan. 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the municipal offices, 400 S.W. 152nd St., Suite 300. Take the elevator in the first-floor Library lobby to reach the reception.

It’s not next year yet so you still have just a few days to say goodbye to the Olde Burien gallery and purchase some great last-minute holiday gifts.

December’s exhibit features small works—many were shown at Vision 20/20, Burien’s biggest annual art party, held in November. The Gallery at 826 S.W. 152nd St. is open Wednesday, Dec. 21 to Friday, Dec. 23, noon-4 p.m.

The Gallery’s last day at that location is Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, visit www.burienarts.org or call 206-244-7808.