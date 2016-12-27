Refurbished High Point Branch of the library reopens 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9

The Seattle Public Library’s High Point Branch, 3411 S.W. Raymond St., 206-684-7454, will reopen at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 after being closed for five weeks for refurbishing.

The public is invited to enjoy refreshments and celebrate the improvements from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. City Librarian Marcellus Turner will deliver brief remarks at 1:30 p.m.

The 12-year-old branch closed Dec. 5, 2016, so the worn carpeting could be replaced. While the building was closed for that work, the Library also took the opportunity to make other interior improvements that support the changing ways that patrons are using libraries and respond to the thoughtful comments the Library has received from the public.



Improvements included reconfigured holds, teen and children's areas, additional seating and power in seating areas and at tables, and technology and sound quality enhancements in the meeting room. When the branch reopens, it also will have hundreds of new books, DVDs and CDs for children, teens and adults.

The changes were designed to improve access to technology, make it easier for patrons to interact with one another, and create flexible, open, welcoming spaces throughout the building.

The Library promised to protect the public’s investment in its buildings as part of the 2012 voter-approved Library levy. The High Point Branch improvements are part of the Library’s commitment to ensuring its buildings are well-maintained, clean and comfortable for patrons.

Patrons who picked up their holds at another branch during the closure should talk with a staff member if they need help to restore their holds pickup location to the High Point Branch.

For more information, call the Library at 206-386-4636 or Ask a Librarian.